Queens Rising: A Celebration Of Arts And Culture Officially Launches Second Year

A month-long, multi-disciplinary arts celebration created to highlight the borough's culture and creative diversity, Queens Rising brings together the many arts organizations, multi-purpose venues and galleries in Queens to promote and highlight performances, exhibitions, and cultural events, showcasing the borough's artistic and cultural communities. Queens Rising will promote more than 300 events in June, partnering with over 100 presenting organizations. For more information, please visit https://queensrising.nyc/.

The opening day will first celebrate Queens visual artists, with the exhibition "Queens Seen: What Artists are Creating in the World's Borough" with an opening reception at Culture Lab LIC on June 1st from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with the exhibition on view through July 2nd.

This weekend, Queens Rising will honor the performing arts with a night of performances at the Queens Night Market, featuring Traditional Korean Music and Dance, Irish Folk Music, Afro-Latin Jazz, Brazilian Samba, as well as Rock and Roll and Soul Music.

Queens Rising is dedicated to uplifting people and communities from all walks of life, from Juneteenth programming like diving into the food cultures of the African diaspora with Hue Williams and Black history education, to Pride parades and comedy shows. Other multicultural events include the Queens International Children's Festival, a concert by Jazz legend Antionette Montague, the Queensboro Dance Festival, and the Rockaway Street Market. A full calendar of events can be accessed here: https://queensrising.nyc/calendar/.

Queens Rising will promote the borough and its partners events through a wide-reaching advertising campaign through its media sponsors, Schneps Media, Pix 11, 93.1 Amor, El Diario, The Korea Times, Mommy Poppins, and Queens Latino. Other advertising channels include social media, Queens Patch, the Queens Gazette, The World Journal, and the New York Daily News.

Queens Rising has mobilized the borough to collaborate and create an opportunity to highlight and promote all the incredible people who contribute to the vibrant culture and essence of Queens neighborhoods. Participating presenting organizations will feature work that highlights the immense variety of traditions and cultural expressions that make Queens one of the most diverse regions in the world, a borough whose resiliency and strength will overcome any present-or future-challenges.

"There's no place like Queens when it comes to arts and culture. I'm so glad Queens Rising has returned for the second year in a row, so that we can all welcome visitors to our borough by showing them just how rich and varied our cultural experiences are," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "We hope you come and enjoy the many fun activities we have in store for you - bring your friends and family - and have a vibrant summer in The World's Borough!" said Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

Current collaborators include:

A Better Jamaica | Aimi Cultural Center | Alley Pond Environmental Center | Allure Art Studio | American Folk Art Museum | APAC | Art House Astoria | Ashreynu | Astoria Park Alliance | Bayside Historical Society | Bayside Village BID | Bliss on Bliss Art Projects | Bowne House Historical Society | The Brick Wall Gallery at Bar Dalia | Center for the Women of New York | The Chocolate Factory | The Church-in-the-Gardens | Culture Lab LIC | Dance Astoria | Dance Entropy/Green Space | Dancing Classrooms | Diverse Street Initiative | Espresso 77 | FitzgeraldArt | Flushing BID | Flushing Town Hall | Forest Hills Choir | Forest Hills Stadium | Friends of the Crocheron & John Golden Park | Glow Community Center | The Godwin-Ternbach Museum | Greater Astoria Historical Society | Indo-American Arts and Cultural Forum | Jackson Heights Beautification Group | Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning | Juneteenth in Queens | King Manor Museum | Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York, Inc. | Kupferberg Center for the Arts | LaGuardia Performing Arts Center | Lavender Laughs NYC | Lewis Latimer House Museum | Long Island City Partnership | Louis Armstrong House Museum | Make Music New York | Maspeth Squash | MoMA PS1 | Museum of the Moving Image | Musica Reginae Productions | New York Hall of Science | NYC Department of Transportation | Oratorio Society of Queens, Inc. | The Poppenhusen Institute | QED | The Queens Borough President's Office | Queens Botanical Garden | Queens Chamber of Commerce | Queens Council on the Arts | Queens Economic Development Corporation | Queens Historical Society | Queens Museum | Queens Night Market | Queens Public Library | Queens Theatre | Queens Together | Queens Tourism Council | Queens Underground International Black and Brown Film Festival and The Artist Market NYC Live | Queens World Film Festival | Queensboro Dance Festival | Queens Zoo | Rincon Criollo | Riders Alliance | RISE Rockaway | School of Rock Queens | Socrates Sculpture Park | Son Jarocho NY | South East Queens Artist Alliance | South Queens Women's March | Stone Circle Theatre | Studio 41 | Thalia Spanish Theatre, Inc. | The Garage Art Center, Inc. | Theatre Beyond Broadway | Underground Spade | Urban Vegan Roots | Voelker Orth Museum | VP Music Group | Wild Heart Performing Arts Studio | Woodside on the Move | Women In Comics Collective International| Yeh Art Gallery, St. John's University