Queens Public Library Launches New Author Talk Series At Jackson Heights Library

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This coming Saturday, March 1, Queens Public Library will launch a new book talk series at the Jackson Heights branch (35-51 81st Street), located in one of New York City's most culturally diverse and vibrant neighborhoods.

The series will present a wide variety of topics and genres – from fiction to poetry, and historical non-fiction to mystery – through conversations and presentations by notable local writers. All events will take place Saturdays at 2:30 PM in the library's meeting room.

The first installment will feature the renowned linguist and New York Times contributor John McWhorter, who will discuss his upcoming book “Pronoun Trouble: The Story of Us in Seven Little Words.” McWhorter will unpack the myths and share the history of one of the most controversial language topics of our times: pronouns.

The book talk series continues March 22 with biographer Pat Auspos, who will discuss “Breaking Conventions: Five Couples in Search of Marriage-Career Balance at the Turn of the Nineteenth Century.” The book explores how five couples in the 19th century defied societal norms, challenging gender roles, redefining partnership, and creating what we now call “dual-career marriages.”

On April 12, mystery author Mariah Fredericks will discuss the facts behind the fiction in “The Lindbergh Nanny,” unraveling the real-life mystery of the Lindbergh baby's nanny-turned-suspect.

Later events include talks with poet and essayist Richard Jeffrey Newman (May 3) and mystery novelist Radha Vatsal (June 14), with more exciting conversations to come.

About Queens Public Library

Queens Public Library is one of the largest and busiest public library systems in the United States, dedicated to serving the most ethnically and culturally diverse area in the country. An independent, non-profit organization founded in 1896, Queens Public Library offers free access to a collection of more than 5 million books and other materials in 50 languages, technology, and digital resources. Each year, the Library hosts tens of thousands of online and in-person educational, cultural, and civic programs and welcomes millions of visitors through its doors. With a presence in nearly every neighborhood across the borough of Queens, the Library consists of 66 locations, including branch libraries, a Central Library, seven adult learning centers, a technology lab at the Queensbridge public housing complex, a community learning center at the Ravenswood public housing complex, and five teen centers. It also has two bookmobiles and two book bicycles.

The information contained in this message may be privileged and confidential and protected from disclosure. If the reader of this message is not the intended recipient, or an employee or agent responsible for delivering this message to the intended recipient, you are hereby notified that any dissemination, distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. If you have received this communication in error, please notify us immediately by replying to the message and deleting it from your computer.