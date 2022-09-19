Quail Bell Presents GOOFY GHOST STORIES & OTHER HALLOWEENY STUFF at The Greenwich Village Comedy Club

Quail Bell presents Goofy Ghost Stories & Other Halloweeny Stuff, a one-night variety show at the Greenwich Village Comedy Club on October 31st. The show will be hosted by Christine Stoddard and Nicole Pascaretta. The lineup features Lauren Arnett, Marie-Louise Boisnier, Kayla Engeman, Lauren Gamiel, Emmy Harrington, Robin McNamara, Julia Schroeder, and others.

Christine, who's been affiliated with GVCC's sister club, the Broadway Comedy Club since 2019, was inspired to host this show because of her deep love for Halloween and all stuff gothy. She used to give ghost tours and worked at a haunted house in her college town for three years. The same company hired her to play roles in various Edgar Allan Poe-related productions. One of those roles was that of Poe's wife, Virginia Clemm. Her favorite scene in the play was when she sang a song about dying of consumption and laid herself to rest on Clemm's actual tomb. B﻿ut the only thing anyone will die of tonight is laughter! OK, and maybe charm!

Tickets for Goofy Ghost Stories & Other Halloweeny Stuff are available on Eventbrite: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197560®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fquail-bell-presentsgoofy-ghost-stories-other-halloweeny-stuff-tickets-416916256747%3Faff%3Debdsoporgprofile?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

About the hosts:

Christine Stoddard is a Salvadoran-American multimedia creative based in Brooklyn. She wrote/directed the arthouse film Sirena's Gallery, distributed by Summer House Entertainment, and the award-winning play "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares." Stoddard has authored several books, including the critically-acclaimed titles Water for the Cactus Woman and Desert Fox by the Sea. She is a former Ms. Magazine "Ms. Muse," the first-ever Lenox Hill Neighborhood House artist-in-residence, and a two-time Puffin Foundation national grant awardee. She is the founder of Quail Bell Press & Productions, including QuailBellMagazine.com. www.worldofchristinestoddard.com. Instagram/Twitter: @stoddardsays

Nicole Pascaretta is an NYC-based actor and comedian originally from Detroit, MI. Nicole has recently been cast as Ilse in LaGuardia Community College's production of Spring Awakening showing November 10th-12th. Nicole and her comedy partner, Julia Schroeder, headlined the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival in 2022 with their original two-woman show, The Parent Trap: Lord of the Twins Trilogy. Follow @parenttraptrilogy on Instagram for show dates at Caveat in NYC. When she's not in the Shire, she can be found performing musical comedy and sketches with her duo, Bring Your Own Bob. Follow her on Instagram: @nicole.pascaretta @nicolebirdfeather @parenttraptrilogy @bringyourown.bob