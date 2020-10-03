Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Quizzes
Click Here for More Articles on Quizzes

QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!

Article Pixel

Happy Mean Girls Day!

Oct. 3, 2020  

Are you a Cady, Regina, Karen, or Gretchen? Take our quiz to find out which of the North Shore plastics you are!

Want more theatre quizzes to pass the time? Check out our Quiz Page for more personality and test-your-knowledge quizzes!



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You