QED Presents Transplants Comedy Live Outdoor and Zoom Show Featuring Usama Siddiquee and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

QED is presenting Transplants Comedy Show Live Backyard and Zoom show. Transplants Comedy Show Live Backyard show and Zoom by comedians who are not New Yorkers telling jokes and stories about NYC and their hometowns.

Line up:

Usama Siddiquee America's Got Talent (Canada)

Lindsay Theisan NYCC (South Carolina)

Katie Boyle The Shift Podcast (Ireland)

Ja-Ron Young Unusual Culprits (Philly)

Tracey Carnazzo Teen Mom Trash Talk

Danny DelColle NYCC (NJ)

Kate Willett Netflix's "Comedy Lineup", Colbert & Comedy Central (San Francisco)

August 1st 5:30pm QED 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria or via Zoom link.

Tickets $8-15 online:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transplants-comedy-live-in-person-outdoor-show-tickets-111732837926

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You