Public Tickets Are Now On Sale For The Olivier Awards 2022

Public tickets for the Olivier Awards 2022, which will take place on Sunday 10 April at the Royal Albert Hall, go on sale exclusively to Mastercard cardholders on Thursday 3 February, via Priceless.com.

Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this year's event will be closely aligned with headline sponsor Mastercard's sustainability focus, with the aim of producing the most sustainable awards ceremony possible. As part of this commitment, Mastercard has pledged to plant a tree for every public ticket sold via Priceless.com.

Other plans include a 'Green Carpet' made from real, reusable grass, aiming for plastic-free backstage and auditorium areas at the ceremony, and encouraging nominees and guests to make ethical fashion choices.

Also new for 2022 is the announcement of a unique Olivier Awards paid internship scheme. After the pandemic drastically altered the theatre job landscape - especially for recent graduates and those taking their first steps into the industry - the scheme aims to give people from all backgrounds and areas of the UK a chance to gain valuable experience as part of the team delivering theatre's most prestigious night.

Four internships will be available to apply for from 14 February across different areas of production, backstage and administration. Those selected will be working in the key pre-production period and on the night of the ceremony. Full details of the internships and how to apply are available at officiallondontheatre.com/olivier-awards/internship-scheme

Comedian, actor and broadcaster Jason Manford returns as host for the Olivier Awards ceremony, which will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio. The Green Carpet will be hosted by broadcasters Angellica Bell and Anita Rani, alongside Magic Radio's Emma B and Frank DiLella, host of NY1's 'On Stage' programme, with coverage streamed live on the Official London Theatre YouTube channel.

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre and Executive Producer of the Olivier Awards, said:

'After two years of our industry fighting to survive through upheaval and uncertainty, it is a privilege to be able to announce details of the 2022 Olivier Awards. It will no doubt be a hugely emotional evening - a chance to celebrate the best of the London stage and pay tribute to the tenacity, innovation, and irrepressible spirit of our theatre community. We are so grateful to Mastercard for their unwavering support throughout the pandemic and their shared vision for a greener, more inclusive Awards.'

Agnes Woolrich, Vice President Marketing & Communications, UK&I Mastercard said:

'We are delighted that the Olivier Awards will make its 2022 return to a live audience. Our partnership has always been rooted in celebrating talent and performances and connecting consumers to joyous cultural moments such as these. This year we are proud to deepen our support by aligning to the planned Sustainability efforts. We have committed to planting a tree for every ticket purchased via Priceless.com. At Mastercard we continue to work towards building a world in which people and the planet can thrive. We believe a future which is more inclusive and sustainable is truly priceless.'