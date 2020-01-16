Psychic Medium Deborah Hanlon Returns To Club Helsinki Hudson
Psychic medium Deborah Hanlon, who specializes in connecting people with loved ones who have passed on, will be at Club Helsinki Hudson on Thursday, March 26, at 7pm. Hanlon was named Favorite Psychic Medium in About.com's Reader's Choice Awards in 2012.
Hanlon discovered she has the ability to connect with dead people in August 2001. She has since provided readings for over 3,000 people all over the country.
Hanlon attributes most of her ability to events early on in her life, mainly the illness and death of her 4-year-old brother, Christopher, when she was only 3. Hanlon believes that it was because she was so young and still so open that she knew very early on that her brother did not "die" as everyone else saw it; she knew Christopher was always still around.
It was this event that made her question reality, death, life, religion, and physics from a very young age. At age 12, after reading an article about an unborn baby in Time magazine, information regarding life and the nature of time was suddenly revealed to her. She spoke of the past, present, and future as being "One" - that essentially there was "no time," other than that created in our minds.
For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800.
