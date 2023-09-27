Producer Robert Boyett Will Receive Sardi's Caricature Next Month

Robert L. Boyett, one of Broadway’s most prolific and beloved producers and a creator, writer, and producer of some of the best loved television programs of all time, will receive the honor of a caricature on the hallowed walls of Sardi’s Restaurant (234 West 44th Street). The ceremony will be held on Friday, October 6.



A native of Atlanta, GA, Boyett graduated with a B.A. from Duke University and received his master’s degree from Columbia University. He began his entertainment career as Vice President, Prime Time Development for ABC Television network in New York, and relocated to Los Angeles, where he served as ABC’s Vice President of Programming. After leaving ABC, he became an independent television and film producer, with over 1,600 television episodes to his credit. A partial list of television shows he developed, created, or produced includes “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “Bosom Buddies,” “Mork & Mindy,” “The Hogan Family,” “Perfect Strangers,” “Full House,” “Two of a Kind,” “Step by Step,” and “Family Matters,” among many others.

After 25 years at Paramount and Warner Brothers, Boyett moved back to New York where he began producing for Broadway. Since 2001, he has received a producing credit for an astounding 127 Broadway shows. He is the winner of 12 Tony Awards for The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? (Best Play), Glengarry Glen Ross (Best Revival of a Play), Monty Python’s Spamalot (Best Musical), The History Boys (Best Play), Journey’s End (Best Revival of a Play), Tom Stoppard’s The Coast of Utopia (Best Play), Boeing-Boeing (Best Revival of a Play), South Pacific (Best Revival of a Musical), War Horse (Best Play), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Best Play), Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical), and Company (Best Revival of a Musical).

His other notable Broadway credits include Some Like It Hot; Shucked; Sweeney Todd (2023); Fat Ham; A Doll’s House (2023); Death of a Salesman (2022); To Kill A Mockingbird; Mrs. Doubtfire; Tootsie; Les Liaison Dangereuses (2016); An Act of God; The Gin Game (2015); Ann; One Man, Two Guvnors; The Pitmen Painters; 13, A New Musical; The Seagull (2008); Sunday in the Park with George (2008); The Crucible; Is He Dead?; The 39 Steps; The Seafarer; Tom Stoppard’s Rock ’n’ Roll; Inherit The Wind (2007); The Drowsy Chaperone; The Pillowman; Democracy; Jumpers; Fiddler on the Roof (2004); A Year with Frog and Toad; Topdog/Underdog (2002 Pulitzer Prize); Sweet Smell of Success; The Elephant Man (2002); and Hedda Gabler (2001).

His London producing credits include Mrs. Doubtfire; Dealer’s Choice; Little Shop of Horrors; Boeing- Boeing; The Dumb Waiter; The 39 Steps; Bent; Donkeys’ Years; South Pacific; Sunday in the Park with George; The Woman in White; Boston Marriage; Lobby Hero; Jumpers; Monty Python’s Spamalot, and The Drowsy Chaperone.

Boyett had a 10-year relationship with The National Theatre of Great Britain as producer of all its shows on Broadway. His service to British theatre was recognized in his appointment by Queen Elizabeth as CBE, Commander of the British Empire, for Drama.



Friends and alumni of Mr. Boyett’s shows will gather for the October 6 unveiling of his caricature, including a special presentation by Robert Horn, the Tony Award-winning book writer of Tootsie, and Christopher Sieber, who starred in Boyett’s productions of Spamalot and Company, and the Boyett-produced television series, “Two of a Kind.”