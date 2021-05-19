Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pride Center of Staten Island Announces Grand Opening

The Grand Opening will include partners such as Community Health Action of Staten Island, La Colmena, Aids Healthcare Foundation, NYPD, and more.

May. 19, 2021  

On Saturday, May 22 at 12:00 PM, the Pride Center of Staten Island will host its official Grand Opening Ceremony! Located at 66 Willow Avenue, Staten Island, New York 10305, Executive Director Carol Bullock will welcome participants, elected officials, community advocates and surprise guests to the 5,000 sq. ft. expanded facility.

"We're so happy to expand our footprint to serve more residents of Staten Island. The new facility will allow us to provide more programs for our youth, seniors and everyone in between," says Carol Bullock, Executive Director of the Pride Center of Staten Island.

The Grand Opening will include partners such as Community Health Action of Staten Island, La Colmena, Aids Healthcare Foundation, NYPD, Richmond County District Attorney's Office and many more.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, ALL attendees must register at: https://www.pridecentersi.org/grand-opening


