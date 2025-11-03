Preston Truman Boyd to Return to LES MISERABLES National Tour

The tour stars Nick Cartell, Lindsay Heather Pearce and more.
Returning principal cast has been revealed for Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical, LES MISÉRABLES. The show relaunched its tour of North America in October 2022 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH .
Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean’ with Preston Truman Boyd as ‘Inspector Javert.' They are joined by Lindsay Heather Pearce as ‘Fantine,’ Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,’ Victoria Huston-Elem as ‘Madame Thénardier,’ Christian Mark Gibbs as ‘Enjolras,’ Jaedynn Latter as ‘Éponine,’ Peter Neureuther as ‘Marius’ and Alexa Lopez as ‘Cosette.’ Lillian Caster and Kayla Scola-Giampapa alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.’ Cree-Silver Corley and Rocco Van Auken alternate in the role of ‘Petit Gervais/Gavroche.’
The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Ashley Alexandra, Colin Anderson, David Andino, Thomas Beeker, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Steve Czarnecki, Christian Engelhardt, Nicole Fragala, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Gillian Hassert, Randy Jeter, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Paige McNamara, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Sarah Pansing, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Nicholas Pattarini, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Ian Saverin, Zeya Grace Swecker, Kaitlyn Sumner, David Thomas Walker, and Lamont J. Whitaker.