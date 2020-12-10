Prequel to Live-Action THE LION KING in the Works at Disney

Click Here for More Articles on The Lion King Movie

It was announced today that a live-action prequel to Disney's The Lion King is currently in the works.

Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning director of Moonlight is developing the film which will feature new music from composer Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, and Nicholas Brittel.

Disney's The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother-and former heir to the throne-has plans of his own.

The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The all-star cast of the live-action remake included Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.