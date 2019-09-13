Premiere Recording Of THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES Now Available
Writing team Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond (Disney's "Vampirina") released the world premiere recording of their musical The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes today, Friday, September 13, 2019. The Fred Ebb Award and Jonathan Larson Grant winners return to their theatrical roots after completing three seasons of music for the hit Disney Junior series "Vampirina," which airs in 115 countries to more than 100 million viewers.
To order the album, visit KoomanDimond.com/store. The album is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and everywhere music is sold. There is also a free, three-song preview on YouTube.
Called "uproariously funny and surprisingly touching" by The Seattle Times, The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes follows Howard Barnes, a perfectly average man until the day that he wakes up to discover that his life has become a musical. Desperate to escape from the show, Howard embarks on a fantastical quest through the realm of musical theater. Equal parts satire, romantic comedy, and love letter to the American musical, The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes is a musical for people who love musical theater, and their spouses who hate it.
First staged at Seattle's Village Theater, The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes was one of the theatre's most popular new musicals since the world premiere of Million Dollar Quartet. The world premiere recording features Joshua Carter as Howard, Taryn Darr as Maggie, Jeff Steitzer as Stephen Lloyd Rogers Von Schwartzenheim, Jasmine Jean Sim as Grace, with Kate E. Cook, Alex Crozier, Nick DeSantis, Paul Flanagan, Danielle Kelsey, Mallory King, Greg McCormick Allen, Richard Peacock, Sarah Russell, Hannah Schuerman, John David Scott, and Brenna Wagner. A bonus track features Heidi Blickenstaff (Disney's Freaky Friday, Something Rotten!).
Orchestrations are by Mike Pettry. The album was musical directed by R.J. Tancioco with mixing and mastering by Paul Vazquez. The original production of The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes was directed by Brandon Ivie (Jasper in Deadland) and choreographed by Al Blackstone (So You Think You Can Dance, Freddie Falls in Love).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
News broke yesterday that Disney+ has scrapped the previously announced Muppets series, from Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, and Eddy Kitsis. The project was... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch New Ad for Broadway-Bound THE MUSIC MAN; Tickets On Sale 9/14
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)
JERSEY BOYS National Tour Announces Casting and Dates For 2019-20 Touring Year
Casting and tour dates have been announced for the 2019-20 touring season of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the s... (read more)
Newcomer Sam Tutty To Lead DEAR EVAN HANSEN West End; Additional Casting Announced
The West End premiere of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen has found its Evan!... (read more)
Zack Zaromatidis and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith to Lead BANDSTAND on Tour
Work Light Productions announces the casting for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Bandstand... (read more)
Chicago Cast of SIX Will Reprise Their Roles For Broadway Run
Six on Broadway has found its queens! Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of Six earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, A... (read more)