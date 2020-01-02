Pre-Sale Tickets Now Available for Broadway-Bound 1776 at the A.R.T.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University will bring a new production of 1776 to Broadway! Featuring a book by Peter Stone, music & lyrics by Sherman Edwards, and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, Broadway performances will begin Spring 2021 at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street).
A.R.T. member pre-sale tickets are now available for the pre-Broadway run, which begins May 19 and runs through June 28, 2020.
1776 Member pre-sale tickets are now AVAILABLE! ??#1776Musical https://t.co/RVk7Mr8vUu pic.twitter.com/EiaVB6G3eh- A.R.T. (@americanrep) January 2, 2020
They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? Tony Award winner Diane Paulus directs a new production of this Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history.
