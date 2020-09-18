Pre-Order Laura Benanti's Debut Studio Album Now; Get a Sneak Peek at the First Single!

Benanti's first single from the album, a cover of Rufus Wainwright's 'Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk' is now available.

Pre-orders for Laura Benanti's debut studio album, titled "Laura Benanti" are now available!

To pre-order or pre-save the album visit https://laurabenanti.lnk.to/album.

Benanti's first single from the album, a cover of Rufus Wainwright's 'Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk' is now available. Get a sneak peek below!

pre-order for my debut studio album, 'Laura Benanti' is now available! Click the link in bio to pre-save and pre-add the album to your music library. My new single (cover of the brilliant @rufuswainwright's song "Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk") is available NOW! Sneak peek below! pic.twitter.com/MRlWBLy9UB - Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) September 18, 2020

A Tony Award®-winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, Benanti has appeared in 11 Broadway shows (including The Sound of Music, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Nine, She Loves Me and My Fair Lady) and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards. Her flourishing television career includes roles on "Nashville," "Supergirl," "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," and "Younger." She is starring opposite Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, and Stanley Tucci in the film Worth, as well as opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today. Laura starred as Elsa Schraeder in the NBC production of "The Sound of Music Live!" and she has impersonated Melania Trump in several appearances on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You