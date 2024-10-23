Pre-Broadway Run of Prince's PURPLE RAIN Musical Delays World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A stage adaptation of Prince's film and album, Purple Rain, will make its World Premiere next year, but fans will have to wait a little bit longer for it than originally planned. The musical, originally set to premiere in Spring 2025, has now been pushed to the fall, and will run October 16 – November 16, 2025 At The State Theatre In Minneapolis.

Based on the original screenplay by Albert Mangoli and William Blinn, this pre-Broadway debut is directed by Tony Award® nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz. It features a book by Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb. Longtime Prince collaborators Bobby Z and Morris Hayes join the award-winning creative team as Prince Music Advisors.

For more information, visit https://purplerainbroadway.com.

About Prince

PRINCE ROGERS NELSON (June 7, 1958 – April 21, 2016) is widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time. A singer, songwriter, musician, and music producer, he received countless awards, nominations and accolades for his music, performances, and skill as a multi-instrumentalist, frequently playing all or most of the instruments on his recordings. His music incorporated a wide variety of styles, including funk, rhythm and blues, rock, new wave, soul, blues, jazz, and hip-hop. Prince produced his albums himself, pioneering the Minneapolis sound.

Prince has sold over 150 million records worldwide, ranking him among the best-selling music artists of all time. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2016. He received seven Grammy Awards, seven Brit Awards, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Awards, and Academy Award for Best Original Score for Purple Rain, and a Golden Globe Award. Two of his albums, Purple Rain (1984) and Sign o’ the Times (1987), received Grammy nominations for Album of the Year. His albums 1999, Purple Rain, and Sign o’ the Times have all been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. At the 2013 Billboard Music Awards he was honored with the Billboard Icon Award.

About Purple Rain

PURPLE RAIN tells the fictional story of The Kid, an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band, and a budding romance. Released in July 1984 by Warner Bros, the film was originated by Prince, directed by Albert Magnoli and written by Magnoli and William Blinn. It was Prince’s film debut.

PURPLE RAIN is a cultural phenomenon, widely regarded as one of the greatest musical films ever made, grossing close to $100 million worldwide and winning the Academy Award for Best Original Score. In 2019, the Library of Congress added the film to the National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Prince and The Revolution’s iconic soundtrack, PURPLE RAIN, was released in June 1984. The album received two Grammys, three American Music Awards, two Brit Awards, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. The album remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks. The album is certified 13x Platinum by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide.