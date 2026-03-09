Pratt Institute to Host Lecture on Street Art's Impact on Culture and Politics

Pratt Institute will present Dr. Tim Cunningham, Ph.D., Adjunct Associate Professor of Social Science and Cultural Studies at Pratt Institute, for a lecture examining the role of street art in shaping conversations around culture, power, and resistance.

Dr. Cunningham's work sits at the intersection of culture, politics, and public space. Bringing both scholarly perspective and real-world insight, he will explore how artists like Banksy use the streets as a platform for commentary, activism, and disruption-and why these works continue to resonate today.

The evening will include a wine and cheese reception, offering guests the chance to continue the conversation and connect with fellow art enthusiasts.

The event willt ake place on Wednesday, March 25, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Tickets: $15 All ages welcome.