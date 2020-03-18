Poster House Closed To The Public Through The End Of April

Poster House will remain closed to the public through the end of April. The museum will reevaluate the situation with the COVID-19 epidemic at that time. Poster House staff will continue working remotely.



We see our role as being an educational institution for the community - with the museum closed, we're focusing on how to continue that work. More information about educational initiatives, online activations, and support for those most severely impacted by the outbreak will be forthcoming as Poster House reallocates resources to adapt to the situation. About Poster House

An exciting new addition to New York's cultural landscape, Poster House draws out hidden histories of poster art as never before, maps their continued role in today's media landscape, and encourages future design as the medium is reclaimed and reworked by successive generations in order to communicate quickly, effectively, and seductively to an audience constantly on the move.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You