Poll: Which Of These Divas of Stage and Screen Do You Want to See as Dolly Levi?

It was announced today following much rumor and speculation that Betty Buckley will lead HELLO, DOLLY! on tour across the country!

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the work of its original director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

With Bernadette Peters currently taking New York by storm as Dolly in NYC, we wanted to ask out readers who would you want to see take on the part next? We've pooled some suggestions for the poll below!

Vote below! Have a different suggestion? Tell us in the comment!

