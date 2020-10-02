Veteran Voices: Transformation takes place October 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm EDT.

Poetic Theater Productions' Veteran Voices programming returns with Veteran Voices: Transformation, a national showcase of original work by military veterans and the family members of veterans from fourteen cities, nine states and the District of Columbia, and two countries.

Performances will feature new poetry, prose, and creative storytelling, inspired by personal life experiences and developed through a five-week series of online writing and performance workshops. Veteran Voices calls upon the traditions of past warrior cultures such as the Greeks, Romans, and Native Americans, who welcomed their military home in rituals of storytelling. Reviving these practices, military veteran artists take the virtual stage to share their stories and experiences in a way that is healing and shares the moral burden of war.

Veteran Voices: Transformation takes place October 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm EDT on Zoom. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can and are on sale through Eventbrite. Audience members are invited to join the artists following the performance to ask questions about the art, the process of creation, and the Veteran Voices program.

Veteran Voices: Transformation features writing and performances by Sandy Arnold, Omar Columbus, Melissa Cunningham, Victor Hurtado, Tara Krause, Elaine Little, Katherine Meyer, Philip Milio, Melody Norton, Jenny Pacanowski, Christopher Rollins, Susanne "Andy" Rossignol, Maria Salazar, and Gabriel Tolliver.

This season's Veteran Voices program was developed by Jenny Pacanowski, Mary Jo McConnell, and Karen Alvarado and was curated by Jenny Pacanowski, Omar Columbus, and Drew Pham. Workshops are facilitated by Jenny Pacanowski, Omar Columbus, Mary Jo McConnell, and Karen Alvarado. The program is produced and stage managed by Kelly Teaford. The program's Technical Director is Ran Xia.

Based in NYC's historic East Village, the award-winning Poetic Theater Productions, under the Artistic Direction of Jeremy Karafin (2010-Current) and Alex Mallory (2011-2015), has produced 220 unique events and productions, and began including veteran-led events as an integral part of their programming in 2011 with annual showcases featuring the artistic work of more than 70 military veterans, and full productions by veterans Maurice Decaul and J.A. Moad II. You can learn more about Poetic Theater Productions and the artists involved in this project here.

