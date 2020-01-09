Podcast: THE FABULOUS INVALID Features Original COMPANY Co-Star Barbara Barrie
As it readies for its return to Broadway, Company's original Sarah, Tony Award and Academy Award nominee Barbara Barrie, sits down for an in-depth conversation with Broadway's podcast The Fabulous Invalid, whose co-hosts include Jamie Du Mont, Rob Russo, and Tony nominee Jennifer Simard, who plays the role of Sarah in the Company revival this season.
Listen below:
New episodes of The Fabulous Invalid, released each Wednesday, are available on iTunes and Spotify, and on the Broadway Podcast Network.
The Fabulous Invalid is a Broadway-centric podcast hosted by theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, writer and critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard. Now in its second season, on a weekly basis the group takes a 360-degree view of the business of Broadway through interviews with actors, writers, directors, designers, and everyone in between. Pull up a chair and join them as they gossip a bit, banter about the latest news, and get up-close with the most prominent players currently working in the theater. The podcast takes its name from the title of a 1938 backstage play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart that has since become a loving nickname for Broadway itself-always deemed on the verge of decline, yet always bouncing back: "the fabulous invalid."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Cameron Mackintosh has announced that the lunchtime opening event for the Sondheim Theatre has been delayed after Stephen Sondheim suffered a fall tha... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Broken the Winter Garden Box Office Record for the Third Time
Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) announced Beetlejuice broke the Winter Garden (1634 Broadw... (read more)
PHOTO: WAITRESS's Former Jennas Reunite On Closing Night
Sugar, butter, Jennas! Broadway said happy trails to the smash-hit musical Waitress on Sunday January 5th, and many of the show's former Jennas were o... (read more)
Miguel Cervantes Will Lead HAMILTON on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Miguel Cervantes will be joining the Broadway company of Hamilton, taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton, fresh ... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Watch the Pilot of NBC's New Musical Comedy ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Breaking: SING STREET Will Transfer to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre This Spring
New York Theatre Workshop's critically-acclaimed World Premiere of the new musical SING STREET, currently playing a sold-out engagement at NYTW (Artis... (read more)