Podcast: THE FABULOUS INVALID Features Original COMPANY Co-Star Barbara Barrie

As it readies for its return to Broadway, Company's original Sarah, Tony Award and Academy Award nominee Barbara Barrie, sits down for an in-depth conversation with Broadway's podcast The Fabulous Invalid, whose co-hosts include Jamie Du Mont, Rob Russo, and Tony nominee Jennifer Simard, who plays the role of Sarah in the Company revival this season.

Listen below:



New episodes of The Fabulous Invalid, released each Wednesday, are available on iTunes and Spotify, and on the Broadway Podcast Network.

The Fabulous Invalid is a Broadway-centric podcast hosted by theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, writer and critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard. Now in its second season, on a weekly basis the group takes a 360-degree view of the business of Broadway through interviews with actors, writers, directors, designers, and everyone in between. Pull up a chair and join them as they gossip a bit, banter about the latest news, and get up-close with the most prominent players currently working in the theater. The podcast takes its name from the title of a 1938 backstage play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart that has since become a loving nickname for Broadway itself-always deemed on the verge of decline, yet always bouncing back: "the fabulous invalid."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You