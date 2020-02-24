Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and THE PERPLEXED's Zane Pais

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

He starred as Nicole Kidman's son in the indie hit "Margot At The Wedding" and now he has a major role in the new Richard Greenberg play at Manhattan Theater Club. Actor Zane Pais stopped by Ilana's apartment to talk about growing up the son of actors in NYC and his decision to pursue a life in the arts as well!

Zane has appeared most recently in Sunday (Atlantic Theater Company, dir. Lee Sunday Evans). Other selected theater includes Dead Poets Society (CSC, dir. John Doyle), Mercury Fur (The New Group, dir. Scott Elliott), and Skylight (McCarter Theater, dir. Emily Mann). Film/TV: "Room 104" (HBO, dir. Lila Neugebauer), Margot at the Wedding (dir. Noah Baumbach), Alba & June (short, dir. Pepi Ginsberg), and Minyan (upcoming, dir. Eric Steel, premiering at Berlin Film Festival 2020). Zane also wrote a television pilot which was optioned by Sony.

