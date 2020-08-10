Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Sasha Hutchings

Sasha chats about how her dance background led her to Broadway.

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features one half of the Chaos Twins, Sasha Hutchings, who chats about her roots in Macon, Georgia, how she fell in love with the arts, and more! "I kind of grew up with a lot of music and a lot of arts programming," she says. "I specifically grew up dancing. I think it's just what happens when you have a little girl in the South- you put her in dance lessons. I just never stopped."

Hutchings is an actress, foodie, lover of manatees, and collector of too many house plants. She was most recently seen as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton.

Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

