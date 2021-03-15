Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Josh Malina

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features stage and screen star Josh Malina. "My family was very much so [into theatre]. My dad's best friend when I was growing up (and to this day) was Manny Azenberg, one of the great Broadway empresarios... he invited us to all of his Broadway openings, so I had the incredible opportunities to see play after play," Josh said of his upbringing.

"I definitely knew from an early age that [theatre] is what I wanted to do. I think I experienced it as 'This is what I am,' in elementary school and camp plays. It was just always what I wanted to do."

Listen to find out even more about Josh's career, how he's been dealing with the pandemic, and more!

After graduating from Yale University with a B.A. in Theatre Studies, Josh made his professional acting debut in the Broadway production of Aaron Sorkin's A FEW GOOD MEN. He went on to star as Jeremy Goodwin in Sorkin's critically acclaimed television series SPORTS NIGHT. Later, Josh co-starred as Will Bailey in Sorkin's multi- Emmy winning THE WEST WING. Other Sorkin credits include the hit features THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT and MALICE.



For three seasons, Josh portrayed multi-millionaire Peter Alpert on USA Network's hit IN PLAIN SIGHT. Josh's film credits include the comedy A VIEWFROM THE TOP with Gwyneth Paltrow and Mike Meyers, IN THE LINE OF FIRE with Clint Eastwood, and BULWORTH with Warren Beatty and Halle Berry. For seven seasons, Josh co-starred as David Rosen on ABC's hit show SCANDAL.



A co-creator of Bravo's hit show CELEBRITY POKER SHOWDOWN, and a co-host of the podcast THE WEST WING WEEKLY, Josh was seen recently as President Siebert on the final season of THE BIG BANG THEORY. He can currently be seen on the final season of Showtimke's SHAMELESS