Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes Director and Author Isaac Klein

Director Isaac Klein stops by the studio to talk about his new book, SCHOOL OF DOING, featuring the lessons of Master Teacher, Director, and personal mentor, Gerald Freedman.

Isaac spent a few years putting together this wonderful book and chats about how it all came together. He also talks about his personal career moment of working with the great Arthur Laurents. Please enjoy my conversation with him and get the book.

The School of Doing is a new book by Isaac Klein that chronicles the craft and teachings of world-renowned theater director and educator Gerald Freedman, featuring contributions from many of his illustrious students and collaborators, including Debbie Allen, Christine Baranski, Neal Bledsoe, Victoria Bussert, Anna Camp, John Cullum, Graciela Daniele, William Daniels, Dane DeHaan, Olympia Dukakis, Jules Fisher, Elizabeth Franz, Paul Gemignani, Bernard Gersten, Lee Grant, Sheldon Harnick, George Hearn, Desmond Heeley, Hal Holbrook, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Stacy Keach, Kevin Kline, Jake Lacy, Carol Lawrence, Ming Cho Lee, Patti LuPone, Billy Magnussen, Brian Murray, Jack O'Brien, Austin Pendleton, Missi Pyle, Charlotte Rae, Chita Rivera, Gaye Taylor Upchurch, Alfred Uhry, and Sam Waterston.

Listen to the episode here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

All episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to iTunes, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.

Become a Patron or Guest Producer of Keith Price's Curtain Call and you will get early access to special content, advance knowledge of future guests so maybe you can ask the legends your own questions, too.

Subscribe and Follow:

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Itunes

Keith Price's Curtain Call on You Tube

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Google Play

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Libsyn

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Mixcloud

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Soundcloud

Twitter

Instagram

FB

Related Articles