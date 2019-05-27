Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Talks to Award Nominated Choreographers Lorin Latarro, Camille A. Brown

I had the chance to sit with these fabulous two women nominated for their work in Choreography. First, 2019 Drama Desk Nominee, Lorin Latarro, for her work on last summer's TWELFTH NIGHT, and 2019 Tony Award Nominee, Camille A. Brown, for her work on CHOIR BOY.

When 2019 Drama Desk Nominee For Best Choreography, Lorin Latarro, sits down with me, we talk about her career. her life, and the what it means to keep your eye on the prize. Check out my conversation with this fabulous woman.

Listen to the episode here:

Tony Award© Nominee for Best Choreography, Camille A. Brown, finally stops by the studio for a chat about her life, career, and yes the Tony Award Nomination. She and I bonded with the right amount of laughter. Come and get to know ms. Camille A. Brown. Listen to the episode here: From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

