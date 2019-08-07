Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Jackie Hoffman

The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales welcomes Jackie Hoffman! Trust us. Listen to this episode. She is unapologetically Jackie.

Jackie Hoffman has solidified herself as one of the funniest women of her generation, perhaps even of all time. This Emmy-nominated, Obie-award-winning actress can currently be seen off-Broadway in the National Yiddish Theatre's production of "Fiddler on the Roof" as Yente the matchmaker. She will be performing her one woman show THEMELESS on August 12th, 18th and 25th 2019 at Joe's Pub.

In this episode, Jackie discusses:

Why she named her new solo show THEMELESS and why she's added even more dates to see it

Why she hates Times Square Elmos

Beginning her comedy career in Chicago in Second City and how it took a while to let go

Why it's absurd anyone needs more siblings

Her humble beginning in the theme park scene

Why she's afraid to move on with her life

Offensive tweets - and why she DGAF

