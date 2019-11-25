Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Hosts FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's Chris Sullivan And Aneesa Folds
Chris (Shockwave) Sullivan and Aneesa (Young Nees) Folds will have you laughing along with them in this interview, as they talk about their start in the world of Freestyle and their show Freestyle Love Supreme, which is now on Broadway.
Freestyle Love Supreme is a completely improvised show all the way down to the crew. You never know what is going to happen next. Created by Thomas Kail, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Venezaile the show features surprise guest stars and fun interactions with the audience. It has now been extended to January 12th 2020.
In this episode, they discuss how both Chris and Aneesa found a home inside FLS, getting their start in the world of freestyle, The Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, and how FLS will continue after Broadway, breaking down the barriers of what traditional freestyle rap is known for, the camaraderie between the cast on stage and backstage and more!
A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.
Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.
