Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats With Danny Burstein

The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales is chatting with Danny Burstein!

This six-time Tony Award nominee, having recently returned from medical leave, is still blowing audiences away as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge the musical.

Danny Burstein made his Broadway debut in 1992 and now has 18 Broadway credits including Company, Titanic, The Drowsy Chaperone, South Pacific, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Follies, Fiddler on the Roof, and most recently My Fair Lady. He can be seen all over the small and big screens, currently as D.A. Lewis Cormier on the CBS TV series Evil, and can even be heard lending his voice to video games such as Grand Theft Auto and more.

After deciding at a young age that performing was for him, he attended the High School of Performing Arts in New York, Queens College, and then University of California, San Diego to take an MFA in Acting. Throughout his highly acclaimed career, he almost said no to the offer of what then came The Drowsy Chaperone. While performing 8 times a week, he also makes the time (often at the expense of sleep) to also maintain an active TV, film, and voice over career.

On a more serious note, we discuss Rebecca Luker's (his wife) recent diagnosis of ALS, more commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's Disease. He is candid and emotional about the toll it has taken on both of them in addition to the incredible drive and strength Rebecca has to stay well. Please visit http://prosetin2020.org/ to donate to further research and test an ALS drug candidate that Rebecca will be trying.

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:

The Theatre Podcast is a proud member of the Broadway Podcast Network.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You