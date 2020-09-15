Podcast: BD Wongs Talks M. BUTTERFLY & More on AND THE AWARD GOES TO...

Wong won a Tony Award in 1988

Have you ever dreamed of winning a Tony Award? Did you ever practice your Tony acceptance speech in the bathroom mirror? Did you grow up watching the Tony Awards every year ? Do you have a collection of Tony Award shows on VHS tape that you refuse to throw out?

This is the podcast for you. Every week actress and podcast host Ilana Levine interviews your favorite Tony Award winners and together they go down memory lane as guests share intimate and never before shared details about their Tony experience.

You will hear their reactions as they listen to their Tony speech again and feel like you are reliving the experience with them. Tears are shed- laughs are shared and it is a rare glimpse into what it really is to sit in Radio City and hear your name called and all the emotion and relief that comes with that rare moment where fantasy and reality come together and the thing you have wished for your whole life has just come true and suddenly you have to walk down an aisle and step up on that stage and try to put into words how much this award means to you.

Welcome to "AND THE TONY GOES TO..." By the end of each episode listeners will feel like THEY have just won a Tony!

When BD Wong asked his parents to lend him money to fly to New York for an audition for M. Butterfly he told them he was certain he would not get the job but he could not pass up the opportunity to meet the creative team. Well we know how that story went! Having no Broadway credits he was the first actor cast in the play and was actually involved in the casting process for his co star. All these years later the now - a very famous actor - he shares intimate truths about the difficulties he had in the production but also the glorious on stage relationship that developed with the great John Lithgow. Welcome Tony Award winner BD Wong!

Theme song lyrics and music by Georgia Fumusa. Musical orchestration by Alexander Sage Oyen. Part of the Broadway Podcast Network. Excerpts from the Tony Awards used with permission of Tony Awards Productions. Copyright © 2020 by Tony Award Productions. All rights reserved. TONY AWARDS® is a registered trademark of American Theatre Wing, Inc. Used by permission. All rights reserved.

Find out more at https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/.

Related Articles