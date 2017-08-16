Playwright Launches New Theatre Podcast YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET

Award-winning playwright Sean Chandler takes you behind the scenes in his new podcast Your Program Is Your Ticket. The podcast features interviews with a wide range of artists from the New York theatre community (indie theatre to Broadway) and will also showcase nationwide and international talent.

Your Program Is Your Ticket started in February 2017 and offers a rare glimpse into the world of theatre from the people who create it: producers, actors, lighting designers, stage managers, ushers, writers, understudies, directors and more.

All podcasts are available for free at iTunes and on Soundcloud.

Playwright Sean Chandler, the writer (co-written with David Leeper) of last year's FringeNYC hit At The Flash, discusses what inspired him to create Your Program Is Your Ticket: "My play 'At The Flash' has always been produced in theaters of an intimate nature and I have had the good fortune of having the show produced in Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Vermont, New York and Dublin, Ireland. Throughout that process, I have met many wonderful people who work in theater who I felt merited a voice to discuss their views on the production of theater at the local, regional, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway level. I thought it would be wonderful to interview these artists and theatrical professionals to give them that voice, while at the same time still discussing larger theater productions, covering off on all levels and occupations of the theater."

Previous podcasts guests have included:

Martin Denton - The creator of NYTheare.com and Indie Theater Now shares his thoughts on publishing up and coming playwrights, as well as his take on the future of smaller productions and indie theater. Soundcloud | iTunes

Asher Novek - Community organizer, storyteller, and creator of the first annual Speak Up, Rise Up Festival in New York City, discusses the festival which features powerful and prolific stories from all walks of life. Soundcloud | iTunes

Laura Stratford - Executive Director of Chicago's Underscore Theater Company and book writer for the 2017 hit NYMF musical "Numbers Nerds," shares her thoughts on the creative process and running a successful theatre. Soundcloud | iTunes

Martin Casella - Award winning playwright whose work has been performed nationally and internationally. His play THE IRISH CURSE, which started at FringeNYC in 2005, opened Off-Broadway in March 2010 at the SoHo Playhouse. Soundcloud | iTunes

Sean Chandler (Creator/Producer/Host) is an award-winning playwright who has been a podcast host since 2012, having co-hosted three prior shows; Lundon Calling, Lundon Calling's Empty Closet Series, and Lundon Calling's Lundon Bridge with the legendary Ace Lundon and YouTube personality Donny Winter. As a writer, Sean's work includes the solo show At The Flash which had a nearly sold-out run at the 2016 New York International Fringe Festival and took home an award for Outstanding Solo Performance. The play also won awards from Pride Films and Plays Great Gay Play and Musical Contest Winner, and played at The Dublin Gay Theatre Festival where it received an Oscar Wilde Best New Work Nomination.

Other writing credits include We The People: A Theatrical Song Cycle, Running: A New Musical, Radical Morality (Nicholl Fellowship Quarter-Finalist, Creative World Awards Semi-Finalist, PFP Great Screenplay Contest Semi-Finalist), Kissing The Frog Prince (Scriptoid Writers Challenge, All Access Screenwriters Competition & The Screenplay Festival Semi-Finalist), and The Pack (Creative World Awards Semi-Finalist). Sean resides in New York City and is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild. Visit www.seanwchandler.com for more information.

