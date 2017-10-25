Playwright Joshua Harmon and More to Help The MacDowell Colony Fund Young Artists

MacDowell Colony Fellows Starlee Kine (journalist - in residence 2007, 2016), Anna Sperber (Dancer/Chroreographer - in residence 2017), Joshua Harmon (Playwright - in residence 2011, 2016), and Eli Arbor (Composer - in residence 2017) will celebrate MacDowell's new New York event space, new branding, upcoming website relaunch, and aim to raise funds for young artists in the city.

The evening of drinks, music and performances will raise funds for MacDowell Fellowships - the name MacDowell gives to each one of 300 annual residencies!

The event will take place on Thursday, November 2nd from 7 to 10 p.m. at The MacDowell Colony (521 West 23rd Street, NYC 10011).

Tickets cost $150 - $2,500. Admission is complimentary for anyone who joins as a new annual member in the donor program. Buy tickets HERE. Doors open at 7pm. Program begins at 8pm. All food and drinks are included with the ticket.

Anyone with a new annual membership will have an opportunity to win prizes including: access to an exclusive evening with MacDowell Colony Chairman - Michael Chabon, Patti Smith and Salman Rushdie at the Whitney Museum on December 4th; Tickets to Hello, Dolly!; beauty packages from Malin+Goetz and more. All guests will receive an exclusive goodie-bag.

After 110 years this is MacDowell's inaugural production of a cultural and literary soiree for supporters of the arts who are under 45.

Each residency averages $15,000 in costs. MacDowell supplies grants and subsidies to artists who cannot afford to take creative residencies as well as supply emergency residencies for artists affected by disasters natural or otherwise.

Thanks to the Young Friend's Committee inclusive of Katie Tenney, Elizabeth Cafferty, Katie Barthmaier, Peter Zuspan, and Christie Connors.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

JOSHUA HARMON

Joshua Harmon's play Bad Jews received its world premiere at Roundabout Underground, transferred to the Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre, and has since become one of the most produced plays in the United States. It has received many international productions from Germany, to Israel, South Africa to London's West End. Significant Other had its world premiere at Roundabout and opened on Broadway in Spring 2017, and Ivanka, which had readings at theatres across the country on Election Eve 2016. Joshua has two new plays premiering next season: Admissions begins in February at Lincoln Center Theater, and Skintight begins performances in May at Roundabout, where he is an Associate Artist.

ANNA SPERBER

Anna Sperber is a choreographer and performer whose work has been commissioned by The Joyce Theater's Unleashed Series at New York Live Arts, and some of the most esteemed venues in the country. Anna was a Co-Curator of the 2008 Movement Research Spring Festival. She is a co-founder of classclassclass, and has taught at Movement Research, American Dance Festival, Gibney Dance, Dance New Amsterdam, and universities. She founded and ran BRAZIL, a studio and intimate performance space in Bushwick (2004-14). Her new evening length piece Wealth From The Salt Seas, will premiere at The Chocolate Factory Theater in March 2018.

ELI ARBOR

Eli Arbor is an artist from Rochester NY. Rapper, and poet, he arranges words to rearrange hearts. He grew up listening to hardcore and pop- punk, and his music seeks to incorporate the ethos and forms found in these genres. He is a storyteller, whose main concern is the human experience, wishing to bring to light the narratives of forgotten people, narratives that too often get lost in a world where there is a happy ending for every story, and a hero for every villain. His influences include Childish Gambino, The Notorious B.I.G, P.O.S., The Wonder Years, Tupac Shakur, The Game, Big K.R.I.T., and Such Gold. His music collective, the Outsiders, released their debut album, IDols, in 2015 which tells stories through the eyes of his childhood heroes. He focuses often on social issues.

Founded in 1907, The MacDowell Colony is the nation's first artists' residency program. We give space and time to over 300 artists each year, supporting them in becoming pioneers of their fields. Artists can stay for up to 10 weeks, living and working, without day to day worries, in one of our 32 studios on our 450 New Hampshire wooded acres. Learn more in the video below!

