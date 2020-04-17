Playwright Georgeta Rae Lands Book Deal for Adaptation of ACIREMA

Playwright Georgeta Rae has landed a book adaptation of her play aciremA following a successful run at the Hudson Guild Theater. aciremA takes place in 2059 in a mental institution where anyone who is different from aciremA's new form of government is incarcerated. Aletta, the protagonist, is a Jewish artist and patient in the institution where she meets Brenston, a boy with autism. As their friendship grows, Brenston's view of the world and the events surrounding them open Aletta's eyes, mind, and heart.

Georgeta met her publisher in a store while getting her computer fixed. "It's kind of insane", she told us. "You go to get your computer fixed and you leave inviting a kind stranger to your show which later leads to a book deal. This life is completely unpredictable and it's so exciting that I now get to call myself an author."

She says the book will have some major differences from the play while "still maintaining the piece's integrity and mission".

The release was initially scheduled for February 2021 but due to Covid-19 will be pushed until July 2021 where it will first be available for digital download.

Stay tuned for updates and info by visiting www.georgetarae.com





