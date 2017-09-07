Photo Flash: First Look - Hugh Panaro Wields the Blades in SWEENEY TODD at Barrow Street

Sep. 7, 2017  

Below, get a first look at Hugh Panaro and Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello in the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, now playing at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street, NYC)!

In addition to Panaro and Carmello as Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett, the cast includes Stacie Bono (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman), Jake Boyd (as Anthony), Eryn LeCroy (as Johanna), Michael James Leslie (as Judge Turpin), John-Michael Lyles (as Tobias) and John Rapson (as The Beadle). The cast also includes Colin Anderson, Matt Leisy, Liz Pearce, Danny Rothman, Monet Sabel and Anne Tolpegin.

This production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett immerses audiences in a completely new theatrical experience. This Sweeney Todd comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London where the show debuted in the 35-seat Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, the oldest continuously operating pie shop in the city, before transferring (by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh) to a 69- seat West End venue on Shaftesbury Avenue. The working pie-shop environment has been re-created in the 130-seat Barrow Street Theatre.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Hugh Panaro and Carolee Carmello

Hugh Panaro and Carolee Carmello

Carolee Carmello and Hugh Panaro

The cast of Sweeney Todd: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

Jake Boyd and Eryn LeCroy

Hugh Panaro as Sweeney Todd

Jake Boyd as Anthony

Eryn LeCroy as Johanna

John Rapson as The Beadle

Michael James Leslie as Judge Turpin

Carolee Carmello as Mrs. Lovett

Stacie Bono as Pirelli

Carolee Carmello as Mrs. Lovett and John-Michael Lyles as Tobias

