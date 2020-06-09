Pianist Rosa Antonelli's Presents Online Watch Party Featuring Music From Her CD 'Bridges'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Pianist Rosa Antonelli will host an online watch party featuring music from her critically acclaimed Albany Records CD Bridges, From Chopin to Piazzolla, on Thursday, June 25 @ 7:30 PM.

Presented in cooperation with the Consulate General of Argentina in New York, the event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/c/rosaantonelli.

The title, Bridges, implies connections. The bridges invoked in the concert selections are a series of personal and musical connections between five composers that lead from the 19th century piano virtuoso Chopin to 20th century tango master Astor Piazzolla -- links from mentor to student through five generations: Chopin; Georges Mathias; Alberto Williams; Alberto Ginastera and Piazzolla.

The CD has received international acclaim. Read reviews and see video interviews with Ms. Antonelli about it at http://www.rosaantonelli.com/reviews/.

Argentinian pianist Rosa Antonelli, a Steinway Artist since 1998, is one of today's leading performers and a champion of classical Latin-American and Spanish music.

She has toured extensively, with more than 1,000 concerts in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America, and is dedicated to performing and recording the works of composers that include Argentinian masters Piazzolla, Ugarte, Gianneo and Guastavino, among others, and bringing them to audiences all over the world.

