Pianist Rosa Antonelli's Presents Online Watch Party Featuring Music From Her CD 'Bridges'
Pianist Rosa Antonelli will host an online watch party featuring music from her critically acclaimed Albany Records CD Bridges, From Chopin to Piazzolla, on Thursday, June 25 @ 7:30 PM.
Presented in cooperation with the Consulate General of Argentina in New York, the event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/c/rosaantonelli.
The title, Bridges, implies connections. The bridges invoked in the concert selections are a series of personal and musical connections between five composers that lead from the 19th century piano virtuoso Chopin to 20th century tango master Astor Piazzolla -- links from mentor to student through five generations: Chopin; Georges Mathias; Alberto Williams; Alberto Ginastera and Piazzolla.
The CD has received international acclaim. Read reviews and see video interviews with Ms. Antonelli about it at http://www.rosaantonelli.com/reviews/.
Argentinian pianist Rosa Antonelli, a Steinway Artist since 1998, is one of today's leading performers and a champion of classical Latin-American and Spanish music.
She has toured extensively, with more than 1,000 concerts in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America, and is dedicated to performing and recording the works of composers that include Argentinian masters Piazzolla, Ugarte, Gianneo and Guastavino, among others, and bringing them to audiences all over the world.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Randy Rainbow is at it again with another hilarious song parody. This time, he parodied 'The Jitterbug' from The Wizard of Oz. The new video, called '... (read more)
Petition to Make the Apollo Theater a Broadway House Surpasses 5,000 Signatures
A petition has been created to make the Apollo Theater a Broadway house.... (read more)
VIDEO: Karen Olivo Vows to Not Work With All Who 'Fund Organizations That Perpetuate Inequality'
Karen Olivo has posted a video on Twitter, stating that she vows to withhold her artistic services from 'any theatre, company, or persons, who would k... (read more)
VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Andre De Shields, and More Talk Broadway Shutdown, the Ghost Light, and How They're Coping on CBS Sunday Morning
CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca chatted with 'Hadestown' star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Je... (read more)
Juilliard Announced as Number 1 on Hollywood Reporter's 2020 List of Best College Drama Programs
The Hollywood Reporter has released their 2020 list of The Best 25 College Drama Programs Around the World.... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to J.K. Rowling's Twitter Comments: 'Transgender Women Are Women'
Daniel Radcliffe has responded to backlash that J.K. Rowling received over the weekend over her 'transphobic' comments on Twitter.... (read more)