Pianist Haochen Zhang Will Make New York Philharmonic Debut At Lunar New Year Concert And Gala

Pianist Haochen Zhang will make his debut with the New York Philharmonic on January 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM in its Lunar New Year Concert and Gala, conducted by Maestro Long Yu. Shanghai-born Zhang launched into the international spotlight in 2009 after becoming one of the youngest Van Cliburn International Piano Competition gold medalists and has since also been awarded a prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2017.

Zhang performs Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue which, coincidentally, his legendary long-time teacher Gary Graffman also performed with the New York Philharmonic, on the soundtrack of Woody Allen's Manhattan. Other works on the Lunar New Year program include the famous Chinese work, Chen Gang and He Zhanhao's The Butterfly Lovers, Violin Concerto, with American-Israeli violinist Gil Shaham; the U.S. Premiere of Chinese-American composer Zhou Tian's Gift; and the New York Premiere of Korean composer Texu Kim's Spin-Flip.

The day prior to the Concert and Gala - January 27 - at 4:30 PM, Zhang sits down for an hour with WQXR's Elliott Forrest at Steinway Hall in New York City for both music and thoughtful insights. Zhang will describe and play pieces from his music journey - from his days as a child prodigy in Shanghai, to winning the gold medal at the Cliburn Competition, to his present international touring career as one of the most in-demand soloists of his generation.

Full concert program:

Zhou Tian: Gift (U.S. Premiere)

Chen Gang and He Zhanhao: The Butterfly Lovers, Violin Concerto

Texu Kim: Spin-Flip (New York Premiere)

Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue, for Piano and Orchestra

Single tickets start at $45 (ticket prices subject to change) and are available online at nyphil.org, by calling 212.875.5656, or by visiting the David Geffen Hall Box Office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza.

To attend the free event at Steinway Hall (1133 6th Ave, New York, NY 10036) on January 27, send an RSVP to Julianne Zahl at julianne@8vamusicconsultancy.com by January 24.



Since his gold medal win at the Thirteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2009, Haochen Zhang has captivated audiences in the United States, Europe, and Asia with a unique combination of deep musical sensitivity, fearless imagination, and spectacular virtuosity. In 2017, Haochen received the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, which recognizes talented musicians with the potential for a major career in music.

Haochen has already appeared with many of the world's leading festivals and orchestras in renowned venues including at the BBC Proms with the China Philharmonic and Maestro Long Yu; the Easter Festival in Moscow by special invitation of Maestro Valery Gergiev; the Munich Philharmonic with the late Lorin Maazel; the Sydney Symphony and David Robertson; and the NDR Hamburg and Thomas Hengelbrock, among many others.

Haochen released his concerto debut album with the Lahti Symphony Orchestra under Maestro Dima Slobodeniouk on BIS Records to great critical acclaim in July 2019. His debut solo album was released by BIS in February 2017, which includes works by Schumann, Brahms, Janáček, and Liszt. In October 2017, Haochen gave a concerto performance at Carnegie Hall with the NCPA Orchestra, which was followed by his recital debut at Carnegie's Zankel Hall.

Haochen is also an avid chamber musician, collaborating with colleagues such as the Shanghai, Tokyo, and Brentano Quartets. He is frequently invited by chamber music festivals in the United States including the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival and La Jolla Summerfest.



The preeminent Chinese conductor Long Yu holds positions as the Music Director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Artistic Director & Chief Conductor of the China Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director of the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra. He is also the Principal Guest Conductor of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. Maestro Yu is the Founder of the Beijing Music Festival and was its Artistic Director from 1998 to 2018. He is the Co-Director of the MISA Summer Festival in Shanghai.

In the 2019/20 season, alongside his work in China, Maestro Yu makes guest appearances across the globe, including with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and Auckland Philharmonia. Summer 2019 saw Maestro Yu lead the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra on a tour of the USA and Europe including London's BBC Proms. In June 2018, Maestro Yu signed an exclusive recording contract with Deutsche Grammophon, which began a global release and distribution partnership.

Maestro Yu has conducted a highly-acclaimed list of orchestras and opera houses throughout the world and continues to collaborate frequently with many of the world's most celebrated soloists such as Alison Balsom, Sumi Jo, Lang Lang, Yo-Yo Ma, Mischa Maisky, Maxim Vengerov and Yuja Wang.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You