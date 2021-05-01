Pianist Donna Weng Friedman Releases New EP 'Heritage And Harmony: Silver Linings' Featuring AAPI/BIPOC Artists

On May 1st, pianist and music producer Donna Weng Friedman will be releasing the EP album Heritage and Harmony: Silver Linings. The album, which will be available on Spotify, Amazon, Tidal and other online outlets, is intended as a response to the wave of violence against Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) individuals, and aims to promote understanding and tolerance among people of all backgrounds. It features Ms. Weng Friedman and soprano Indira Mahajan performing music by composers Margaret Bonds, Beata Moon, Florence B. Price, and Chinary Ung. The performers and composers are all members of the AAPI and/or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities.

The album's release date is timed to coincide with the start of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. "I am an Asian American concert pianist, and like so many of us, my heart aches from the ongoing hate crimes against our AAPI community," says Ms. Weng Friedman.

"Each piece on this EP album helped get me through the pandemic year, which started with my being assaulted on the street of New York City for being Asian, and ended with my entire family getting sick with COVID-19."

All proceeds from the album will be donated to the Korean American Community Foundation (KACF) an organization that supports the AAPI community through philanthropy and education.

"The KAFC is committed to fighting for diversity, equity and inclusion, and will not tolerate racism on any level," notes Ms. Weng Friedman. "I learned an incredible amount from their virtual information sessions, talks and panels over the last year." She adds, "My hope is that this album will resonate with people of all ethnicities who are looking for a way to help support our AAPI community. By listening to each track on Heritage and Harmony: Silver Linings, they can enjoy the glorious music of incredible but under-represented BIPOC composers and musicians while also making a small but invaluable contribution to the AAPI community."

