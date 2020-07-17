Phyllis Somerville Has Passed Away at Age 76

Deadline has reported that Phyllis Somerville, known for To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, television's The Big C and more, has passed away at age 76. Somerville died of natural causes at her home in New York City.

In addition to To Kill a Mockingbird, Phyllis Somerville's credits include: Broadway: Over Here, Once in a Lifetime. Off-Broadway includes Signature Plays (Edward Albee's The Sandbox, Maria Irene Fornes' Drowning, Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro), I Remember Mama, Happiness, The Night Hank Williams Died, Moe's Lucky Seven, Little Egypt, The Sum of Us, Marisol, and The Spitfire Grill. National Tour: 'night, Mother. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Arena Stage, Hartford Stage Company, Yale Repertory Theatre, A.R.T., Long Wharf Theatre.

Somerville's film credits include Diane, Bringing Out the Dead, Little Children, Lucky You, Stoker, The Double, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Ensemble). Television credits include "Castle Rock," "Outsiders," "Daredevil," "House of Cards," "The Blacklist," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Big C," and "Our Souls at Night."

