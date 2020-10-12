Phylicia Rashad, Al Roker and More to be Honored by Samaritan Daytop Foundation
The event will take place on Wednesday, October 14th at 6:00 PM.
Samaritan Daytop Foundation is hosting its first Virtual Gala benefiting Samaritan Daytop Village on its 60th anniversary. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 14th at 6:00 PM.
The Honorees for this year's Gala are Actress and Director Phylicia Rashad, Host and Weatherman of NBC's Today Al Roker, and President and CEO of SterlingRisk David Sterling. NY1 News Political Anchor Errol Louis will host the night.
The event will benefit Samaritan Daytop Village as it combats the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid epidemic, the homelessness crisis, and racial injustice that continue to impact the most vulnerable New Yorkers. Funds raised will support essential workers and enable the organization to continue providing critical services and COVID-19 related supplies to their clients.
Singer, songwriter and keeper of the Great American Songbook, Michael Feinstein recently honored Samaritan Daytop Foundation with a musical message in honor of their 60th anniversary. Mr. Feinstein is also serving as an Honorary Committee Member of Virtual Gala.
For more information and tickets, please visit https://samaritanvillage.org/save-date-gala-2020
For 60 years, Samaritan Daytop Village has been improving the quality of life for New Yorkers. We are nationally recognized for our treatment of substance use disorder as well as for the veteran-specific approach we pioneered. Our continuum of services includes health and mental health care, transitional and supportive housing, educational and vocational assistance, peer-assisted recovery, and specialized programs for adolescents, families and seniors. Annually, Samaritan Daytop Village serves over 33,000 people at more than 50 facilities throughout New York City, Long Island and upstate New York.
