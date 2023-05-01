Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Click Here for More on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Photos/Video: Iconic PHANTOM Chandelier Exits Broadway's Majestic Theatre

Broadway's most iconic piece of scenery of all-time, the Chandelier was custom-built for the New York production, where she appeared for its entire run.

May. 01, 2023 Â 

As part of the load-out of the Broadway production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - the all-time longest-running show in Broadway history, which recently concluded its record-breaking run after an unprecedented 35+ years - the musical's legendary Chandelier departed The Majestic Theatre. See photos and video of the chandelier's final exit below!

Broadway's most iconic piece of scenery of all-time, the Chandelier was custom-built for the New York production, where she appeared for its entire run.

Lovingly named "Ruthie II" after director Hal Prince's longtime associate Ruth Mitchell, the dazzling replica of the Paris Opera House chandelier weighs one ton and features 30,000 beads.

In the course of nearly 14,000 New York performances, it traveled to and from the stage 5,382,685 feet (1,019 miles).

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Video: Go Inside the Epic Final Performance of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo
Video: Go Inside the Epic Final Performance of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run and BroadwayWorld was there for the red carpet. Check out highlights from the red carpet and curtain call in this video!
Video: Raquel Suarez Groen Looks Back on PHANTOM on CBS NEWS Photo
Video: Raquel Suarez Groen Looks Back on PHANTOM on CBS NEWS
Following The Phantom of the Opera's final bow on Sunday, Raquel Suarez Groen,Â who played Carlotta since 2017, looked back on the show's history on CBS News. Groen also discussed her journey with the role, going from the opera world to Broadway, adjusting to life without the show, and more. Watch the full interview video now!
Photos: Backstage at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo
Photos: Backstage at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Broadway's longest-running show ever,Â The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from backstage and behind the scenes here!
Photos: The Stars Arrive at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo
Photos: The Stars Arrive at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Broadway's longest-running show ever,Â The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow last night, April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the stars arriving for the big night here!

Video: Meet the Author of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Anna BrownVideo: Meet the Author of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Anna Brown
May 1, 2023

His Story: The Musical, the world-premiere musical is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this spring and we have an exclusive video with the show's author, Anna Brown!
Video: Eddi Reader Sings 'Sharing Your Heart' From BROKEBACK MOUNTAINVideo: Eddi Reader Sings 'Sharing Your Heart' From BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN
April 26, 2023

A brand new song has been released from the world premiere stage adaptation of Annie Proulxâ€™s short story,Â Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music. In the video, Eddi Reader sings â€˜Sharing Your Heartâ€™. This is the moment where Alma (played by Emily Fairn) realises that her husband, Ennis Del Mar (played by Lucas Hedges), also loves another.
Video: Go Inside the GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night Curtain Call!Video: Go Inside the GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night Curtain Call!
April 25, 2023

Good Night, OscarÂ starring Emmy Award-winning actor Sean Hayes, opened on Broadway last night, Monday, April 24thÂ at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44thÂ St)Â for a 20-week limited engagement. See video of Sean and the company taking their opening night bows!
Video: Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount TheatreVideo: Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
April 25, 2023

Get a first look at video of School of Rock at Paramount Theatre!
Video: Watch Justin Guarini & Roger Bart Announce the 2023 Drama League Awards NomineesVideo: Watch Justin Guarini & Roger Bart Announce the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominees
April 25, 2023

Tune in today at 11:30am ET as we bring you the nominations for the 89th Annual Drama League Awards. Watch live right here at BroadwayWorld!
