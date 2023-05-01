Photos/Video: Iconic PHANTOM Chandelier Exits Broadway's Majestic Theatre

Click Here for More on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

As part of the load-out of the Broadway production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - the all-time longest-running show in Broadway history, which recently concluded its record-breaking run after an unprecedented 35+ years - the musical's legendary Chandelier departed The Majestic Theatre. See photos and video of the chandelier's final exit below!

Broadway's most iconic piece of scenery of all-time, the Chandelier was custom-built for the New York production, where she appeared for its entire run.

Lovingly named "Ruthie II" after director Hal Prince's longtime associate Ruth Mitchell, the dazzling replica of the Paris Opera House chandelier weighs one ton and features 30,000 beads.

In the course of nearly 14,000 New York performances, it traveled to and from the stage 5,382,685 feet (1,019 miles).

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel