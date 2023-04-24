Photos/Video: First Look at Sean Hayes and More in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Ahead of Tonight's Opening Night

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opens on Broadway tonight, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar's 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27. Check out all new photos and video footage of the production below!

In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; and John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin. Understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz; Thomas Michael Hammond, Stephanie Janssen, Postell Pringle and Max Roll complete the cast.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.

Good Night, Oscar is produced on Broadway by Grove Entertainment, Barbara Whitman, Hazy Mills Productions, Yonge Street Theatricals, Frank Marshall, Rich Entertainment Group & Jeremiah J. Harris, Mary Lu Roffe, David Shapiro & Mark Losher, John H. Tyson, Patty Baker, Rodney Rigby, John Gore Organization, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, James L. Nederlander, Creative Partners Productions, Sharon Karmazin, The Forstalls, Jamie deRoy, David Barnett, Barbara Freitag, Universal Theatrical Group, and Leah Dagen & Jimmy Wilson.

Good Night, Oscar premiered at Chicago's Goodman Theatre earlier this year to sold-out houses and critical acclaim, winning five Joseph Jefferson Awards for Best Production of a Play (Large), Best New Work for Doug Wright, Best Principal Actor Sean Hayes, Best Set Designer Rachel Hauck and Best Sound Designer Andre Pluess.

The creative team for Good Night, Oscar includes Rachel Hauck (Set Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Carolina Ortiz Herrera and Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Andre Pluess (Sound Design), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervision), J. Jared Janas (Wig, Hair and Make-Up Design), Stephen Kopel (Casting), and Jacqueline E. Lawton (Dramaturgy).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



Emily Bergl (June Levant), Ben Rappaport (Jack Paar)



Sean Hayes (Oscar Levant)



Marchant Davis (Alvin Finney), Sean Hayes (Oscar Levant)



Sean Hayes (Oscar Levant)



Alex Wyse (Max Weinbaum), Sean Hayes (Oscar Levant)



John Zdrojeski (George Gershwin), Sean Hayes (Oscar Levant)



Peter Grosz (Bob Sarnoff), Alex Wyse (Max Weinbaum), Ben Rappaport (Jack Paar)



Ben Rappaport (Jack Paar), Sean Hayes (Oscar Levant)