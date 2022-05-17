Photos: Zachary Noah Piser to Step Into the Role of Evan Hansen in DEAR EVAN HANSEN Beginning Tonight!

Tonight (May 17, 2022), Zachary Noah Piser, will step into the of 'Evan Hansen' on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy and Oliver Award-winning musical. Piser, who has been part of the Dear Evan Hansen family since March 2019 and was most recently the 'Evan' alternate on Broadway, becomes the first Asian American actor to play the role full-time. He will perform in the show through August 7, 2022.

Check out new production photos of Piser in the role below!

"Being the first Asian American actor to tell Evan's story means everything to me, and I hope this milestone allows any and all AAPI folks to feel seen, heard, and valued," Piser said. "And to start my run in May, a month dedicated to celebrating so many parts of my identity - AAPI Heritage, Jewish Heritage, and Mental Health Awareness - is the cherry on top!"

Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production on December 11, 2020 and currently has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies once again playing in tandem.

The current company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Zachary Noah Piser, Talia Simone Robinson, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Manoel Felciano, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen. Following Piser's run as Evan, Stephen Christopher Anthony, who currently plays the lead role on the North American Tour, will join the Broadway company as Evan Hansen for a limited 4-week engagement beginning August 9, 2022. Sam Primack, who made his Broadway debut as an Evan cover, will take over the role from Anthony, beginning in September 6, 2022.

Dear Evan Hansen features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown; Jennifer Lord is the Natural Hair Consultant. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Kevin Metzger-Timson. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Sharron is Senior Associate Director, Trey Ellett and Candis C. Jones are Associate Directors and Miranda Cornell is Assistant Director. Mark Myars is Senior Associate Choreographer and Jennifer Rias is Associate Choreographer. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. General Management by 101 Productions, Ltd.