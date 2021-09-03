Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAITRESS
Photos: WAITRESS Company Takes First Bows at the Barrymore Theatre

The cast of Waitress is led by composer, Sara Bareilles.

Sep. 3, 2021  

The hit musical Waitress opened up again last night as Broadway continues its highly-anticipated return! As a part of the special night, the cast was joined onstage by Amanda Kloots, the wife of late original cast member, Nick Cordero, for a singalong to his original tune, "Live Your Life." Check out photos from inside the big night below.

Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, stars in the musical as Jenna Hunterson for it's first weeks back onstage. Joining Sara for the show's return is Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Shubert Organization Producer Robert Wankel and Producer Barry Weissler

Amanda Kloots

Senate Majority Leader/New York Senator Charles Schumer and Amanda Kloots

Senate Majority Leader/New York Senator Charles Schumer and Amanda Kloots

Zach Braff

Amanda Kloots and Zach Braff

Tiffany Mann

Eric Anderson

Joe Tippett

Christopher Fitzgerald

Dakin Matthews

Drew Gehling

Caitlin Houlahan

Charity Angel Dawson

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles

The Cast

Molly Jobe, Eric Anderson, Joe Tippett and Dakin Matthews

Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Caitlin Houlahan, Christopher Fitzgerald and Drew Gehling

Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Caitlin Houlahan, Christopher Fitzgerald and Drew Gehling

The Cast

Sara Bareilles

Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Caitlin Houlahan, Christopher Fitzgerald and Drew Gehling

The Cast

The Cast

Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Caitlin Houlahan and Christopher Fitzgerald

Sara Bareilles

Amanda Kloots and the cast

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots

Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots

The cast

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots

Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots

Sara Bareilles, Amanda Kloots and the cast

Eric Anderson, Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Amanda Kloots, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, Christopher Fitzgerald

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots

Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Amanda Kloots, Caitlin Houlahan and Christopher Fitzgerald

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots


From This Author Bruce Glikas