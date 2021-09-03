Photos: WAITRESS Company Takes First Bows at the Barrymore Theatre

The hit musical Waitress opened up again last night as Broadway continues its highly-anticipated return! As a part of the special night, the cast was joined onstage by Amanda Kloots, the wife of late original cast member, Nick Cordero, for a singalong to his original tune, "Live Your Life." Check out photos from inside the big night below.

Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, stars in the musical as Jenna Hunterson for it's first weeks back onstage. Joining Sara for the show's return is Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Shubert Organization Producer Robert Wankel and Producer Barry Weissler



Amanda Kloots



Senate Majority Leader/New York Senator Charles Schumer and Amanda Kloots



Senate Majority Leader/New York Senator Charles Schumer and Amanda Kloots



Zach Braff



Amanda Kloots and Zach Braff

Tiffany Mann



Eric Anderson



Joe Tippett



Christopher Fitzgerald



Dakin Matthews



Drew Gehling



Caitlin Houlahan



Charity Angel Dawson



Sara Bareilles



Sara Bareilles



Sara Bareilles



The Cast



Molly Jobe, Eric Anderson, Joe Tippett and Dakin Matthews



Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Caitlin Houlahan, Christopher Fitzgerald and Drew Gehling



Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Caitlin Houlahan, Christopher Fitzgerald and Drew Gehling



The Cast



Sara Bareilles



Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Caitlin Houlahan, Christopher Fitzgerald and Drew Gehling



The Cast



The Cast



Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Caitlin Houlahan and Christopher Fitzgerald



Sara Bareilles



Amanda Kloots and the cast



Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots



Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots



Amanda Kloots



Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots



The cast



Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots



Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots



Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots



Sara Bareilles, Amanda Kloots and the cast



Eric Anderson, Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Amanda Kloots, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, Christopher Fitzgerald



Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots



Charity Angel Dawson, Sara Bareilles, Amanda Kloots, Caitlin Houlahan and Christopher Fitzgerald



Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots