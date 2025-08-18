Photo: Violinist Yeshuang Chen Featured At ECHOES OF PEACE Event At United Nations Headquarters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The "Echoes of Peace" cultural exchange event, co-hosted by China Media Group (CMG) and the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations, was held at the UN Headquarters in New York on the evening of August 13. Check out a photo from the event.

The event, which commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, officially launched CMG's international series of cultural events.

CMG President Shen Haixiong delivered a video address. Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations, Fu Cong, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, and the Chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, Jeffrey Greene, attended and spoke at the event.Over 100 participants — including diplomats from more than 30 countries, UN officials, and descendants of Flying Tigers veterans — attended the event.

The event featured a special exhibition of Chinese films on the Anti-Fascist War, including The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, with historical images provided by the Museum of Chinese in America.

Yeshuang (Ella) Chen, a distinguished violinist and chamber musician, a graduate of the Mannes School of Music, performed musical pieces that included Qianci Liu’s The Flower of Peace and "Tennessee" from the film Pearl Harbor for the event. Following her performance, Ms. Chen shared, “It’s a huge honor to be on this stage at the United Nations Headquarters. The power of music can really break through language and cultural barriers to touch people's hearts. Using my violin to honor those who sacrificed for peace is the highest honor I could ever ask for. Their selflessness and belief in peace are a guiding light that will inspire us forever. When I draw my bow, music becomes my language—a way to pay tribute to the lives lost and to pass on the hope of peace. For me, this was more than just a performance; it was a real spiritual experience and a firm commitment to my belief in peace.”

On the night of the event, with the use of high-definition laser projection technology, CMG transformed the UN building façade into a canvas for a short film marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.



Violinist Yeshuang Chen Featured at "Echoes of Peace" Event at United Nations Headquarters