Photos & Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE LORD OF THE RINGS - A MUSICAL TALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale. Based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien, this production comes to the stage in a US premiere production directed by Paul Hart, July 19–September 1, 2024 in The Yard.

See rehearsal footage and photos!

This adventure through the epic realm of Middle-earth has been beloved by generations of readers. With book and lyrics by Shaun McKenna and Matthew Warchus and original music by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman (Bombay Dreams, Slumdog Millionaire), Finnish folk band Värttinä, and Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale (Matilda the Musical), this theatrical event celebrates the greatest accomplishment in Middle-earth, making for an unforgettable experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale features a 24-member ensemble cast that includes Justin Albinder, Tom Amandes, Tony Bozzuto, Eileen Doan, Joey Faggion, Rick Hall, Suzanne Hannau, Mia Hilt, Will James, Jr., Michael Kurowski, Ian Maryfield, Ben Mathew, Spencer Davis Milford, James Mueller, Jarais Musgrove, Hannah Novak, Jeff Parker, Adam Qutaishat, Laura Savage, Bernadette Santos Schwegel, Alina Jenine Taber, Arik Vega, Matthew C. Yee, and Lauren Zakrin.

As the Hobbits celebrate Bilbo Baggins’ eleventy-first birthday in the Shire, he gifts his nephew Frodo his most precious belonging—a gold ring. This fateful moment launches Frodo on a legendary and perilous quest across Middle-earth to the darkest realms of Mordor, to vanquish evil with his loyal Fellowship. The folk-inspired score is performed live by the company onstage, weaving together original music with storytelling. The US Premiere run this summer coincides with the 70th anniversary of the publication of The Fellowship of the Ring, the first book in The Lord of the Rings trilogy which debuted July 29, 1954.

Photo credit: Liz Lauren