Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T.

Check out photos and video from opening night of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical world premiere at A.R.T. below!

The theater thatp premiered Waitress and Jagged Little Pill brings to the stage an empowering story that explores the immigrant experience, friendship, and big dreams. Created by an award-winning team of Latine artists, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical celebrates living life out loud.



It's the summer of 1987 in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, and after eighteen years under the roof of her immigrant parents, Ana is ready to spread her wings. Her dreams of college and a career in New York City are bursting at the seams, but her family’s expectations would keep her home working at their garment factory. Is it worth sacrificing the dreams of her family, who have sacrificed everything for her?



Featuring an original score by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Joy Huerta (from internationally-renowned Mexican pop duo Jesse&Joy) and Fred Ebb Award winner Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec, The Tempest) and a book by American Theatre Critics Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Lisa Loomer (Roe; The Waiting Room; Girl, Interrupted), Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves, screenplay by Josefina López & George LaVoo. Music supervision is by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress, Pippin). Direction and choreography are by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Arrabal, Ain’t Too Proud, Jersey Boys). Real Women Have Curves: The Musical plays at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge.



Lucy Godínez (she/her) and Justina Machado (she/her) lead the A.R.T. production as duaghter Ana and mother Carmen. The company also features Shelby Acosta (she/her) as Prima Flaca, Satya Chávez(they/she/he) as Izel, Florencia Cuenca (she/ella) as Estela, Yvette González-Nacer (she/her) as Mrs. Wright, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Edward Padilla (he/him) as Raúl, Mason Reeves (he/him) as Henry Cole, Jennifer Sánchez (she/her) as Rosalí, and Sandra Valls (she/her) as Prima Fulvia.



The ensemble includes Shadia Fairuz (she/her), Elisa Galindez (she/ella), Michael Keyloun (he/him), Christopher M. Ramirez (he/him), and Arusi Santi (he/him). Amy Lizardo (she/her), Kayla Quiroz (she/her), and Gus Stuckey (he/they) are offstage swings. Sage (they/them) is Henry Cole standby.



Trujillo and DiGiallonardo are joined on the Real Women Have Curves: The Musical creative team by scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designers Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Walter Trarbach, hair, wig & make-up designer Krystal Balleza, and projection designer Hana S. Kim. Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Cian Murphy.



Featuring an original score by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Joy Huerta (from internationally-renowned Mexican pop duo Jesse&Joy) and Fred Ebb Award winner Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec, The Tempest) and a book by American Theatre Critics Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Lisa Loomer (Roe; The Waiting Room; Girl, Interrupted), Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves, screenplay by Josefina López & George LaVoo. Music supervision is by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress, Pippin). Direction and choreography are by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Arrabal, Ain’t Too Proud, Jersey Boys).



Roberto Sinha is the music director. Emilia Lirman is associate director, Liz Ramos is associate choreographer, and Alex Crosby is associate music director.



Molly Meg Legal is the production stage manager and is joined by assistant stage managers Alfredo Macias and Cate Agis. Casting is by co-casting directors Victor Vazquez and Duncan Stewart. Casting associate Patrick Maravilla.

