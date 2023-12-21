Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T.

The production runs through Sunday, January 21, 2024. 

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Check out photos and video from opening night of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical world premiere at A.R.T. below!  

The theater thatp premiered Waitress and Jagged Little Pill brings to the stage an empowering story that explores the immigrant experience, friendship, and big dreams. Created by an award-winning team of Latine artists, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical celebrates living life out loud. 
 
It's the summer of 1987 in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, and after eighteen years under the roof of her immigrant parents, Ana is ready to spread her wings. Her dreams of college and a career in New York City are bursting at the seams, but her family’s expectations would keep her home working at their garment factory. Is it worth sacrificing the dreams of her family, who have sacrificed everything for her?  
 
Featuring an original score by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Joy Huerta (from internationally-renowned Mexican pop duo Jesse&Joy) and Fred Ebb Award winner Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec, The Tempest) and a book by American Theatre Critics Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Lisa Loomer (Roe; The Waiting Room; Girl, Interrupted), Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves, screenplay by Josefina López & George LaVoo. Music supervision is by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress, Pippin). Direction and choreography are by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Arrabal, Ain’t Too Proud, Jersey Boys). Real Women Have Curves: The Musical plays at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge. 
 
Lucy Godínez (she/her) and Justina Machado (she/her) lead the A.R.T. production as duaghter Ana and mother Carmen. The company also features Shelby Acosta (she/her) as Prima Flaca, Satya Chávez(they/she/he) as Izel, Florencia Cuenca (she/ella) as Estela, Yvette González-Nacer (she/her) as Mrs. Wright, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Edward Padilla (he/him) as Raúl, Mason Reeves (he/him) as Henry Cole, Jennifer Sánchez (she/her) as Rosalí, and Sandra Valls (she/her) as Prima Fulvia.   
 
The ensemble includes Shadia Fairuz (she/her), Elisa Galindez (she/ella), Michael Keyloun (he/him), Christopher M. Ramirez (he/him), and Arusi Santi (he/him). Amy Lizardo (she/her), Kayla Quiroz (she/her), and Gus Stuckey (he/they) are offstage swings. Sage (they/them) is Henry Cole standby.  
 
Trujillo and DiGiallonardo are joined on the Real Women Have Curves: The Musical creative team by scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designers Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Walter Trarbach, hair, wig & make-up designer Krystal Balleza, and projection designer Hana S. Kim. Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Cian Murphy.  
 
Roberto Sinha is the music director. Emilia Lirman is associate director, Liz Ramos is associate choreographer, and Alex Crosby is associate music director.  
 
Molly Meg Legal is the production stage manager and is joined by assistant stage managers Alfredo Macias and Cate Agis. Casting is by co-casting directors Victor Vazquez and Duncan Stewart. Casting associate Patrick Maravilla.  
  

Photo credit: Nile Hawver/Maggie Hall

Members of A.R.T.'s production team

Will Vicari, Hana S. Kim, Arnulfo Maldonado, Walter Trarbach, Wilberth Gonzalez, Krystal Balleza, Sueann Leung

Alex Crosby, Veronica Lahey, Roberto Sinha, Nadia DiGiallonardo, Rich Mercurio, Utsav Bhargava

Jennifer Sánchez, Gus Stuckey, and Sage

Alfredo Macias, Lauren Burke, Molly Meg Legal, Em Nafz, and Cait Agis

Joy Huerta (center) and members of the company

Members of the company

Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Lisa Loomer and playwright Josefina Lopez

Sergio Trujillo, Benjamin Velez

Joy Huerta, Sergio Trujillo and Benjamin Velez

Shelby Acosta

Josefina Lopez and Lucy Godínez

Josefina Lopez, Brisa Areli Muñoz, and Mireya Sanchez-Maes

Director Kelvin Dinkins Jr.

Diane Paulus

Joy Huerta, Benjamin Velez and Lisa Loomer

Dr. Charmain Jackman and guest

Lauren Kiele DeLeon (right) and guest



Recommended For You