Photos: The Company of TITANIQUE Meets the Press

On Tuesday afternoon, June 7, Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!) and director & co-creator Tye Blue (Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour; "RuPaul's Drag Race" Assoc. Producer) welcomed the press aboard the U.S. Lightship Frying Pan to catch a sneak peek of Titanique, the irresistibly funny and irreverent new musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion.

Leading the cast are the show's co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special"), as Céline Dion and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, "Charmed") as Jack; alongside Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch (Footloose, Wicked) as Molly Brown, Ryan Duncan (Getting' the Band Back Together, Shrek) as Ruth, Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can, Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Rose, John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) as Cal, and Jaye Alexander as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond and Dimitri Moise round out the ensemble.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

Co-Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, directed by Tye Blue, and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl; Mr. Saturday Night; Little Shop), Titanique begins previews of its strictly limited Off-Broadway engagement on June 14, 2022, with an opening night set for June 23, 2022, and will run through September 25, 2022, at The Asylum Theatre (307 W 26th St.). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell, and casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Clarissa Marie Ligon (Is This a Room/ Dana H.), and the Assistant Stage Manager is Rebecca Guskin.