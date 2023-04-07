Photos: The Cast of Steven Soderbergh-Produced THE FEARS Meets The Press

Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (sex, lies, and videotape, Traffic, Erin Brockovich), will make his New York City theatrical producing debut with the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang (Every Girl Gets Her Man, Greetings from Tim Buckley), and directed by Dan Algrant ("Sex and the City," People I Know). The company of the play met the press this week! Check out photos of the event!



The cast includes Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave, Some Kind of Wonderful, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Kerry Bishé (Argo, AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire," Showtime's "Penny Dreadful") Natalie Woolams-Torres (Tiny Beautiful Things, NBC's "Chicago Med" and "New Amsterdam"), and Jess Gabor ("The Machine," "Shameless"), Mehran Khaghani (HBO's "High Maintenance"), Carl Hendrick Louis (1984, NBC's "Manifest," Netflix's "Mindhunter"), and Robyn Peterson (Public Theater's Talk Radio, Pretty Woman, HBO's "The Sopranos"), Joe Joseph (The Kite Runner, The Band's Visit), Dee Pelletier (The Minutes, August: Osage County), Suni Reyes ("Detective Sully"), Britian Seibert (FX's "The Retreat").



The production will begin performances on April 25, 2023 and open May 18, 2023 Off-Broadway at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street) for a limited engagement. Tickets are now on sale at telecharge.com.



"I'd never entertained the idea of producing a play until I read Emma Sheanshang's The Fears," said Soderbergh. "Her unique voice and specific blend of character, emotion, and story left me feeling 'PEOPLE SHOULD REALLY SEE THIS,' and so the adventure begins now."



Every week at a Buddhist center in New York City, a diverse group of fractured souls share a commitment to eccentric yet restorative teachings providing solace from their personal turmoil. When their newest member shows up without knowing the rules, it sets off heated confrontations and deep meditations on how finding peace in a city of millions can be insanely hilarious.



Scenic design is by Jo Winiarski (HYPROV, Accidentally Brave). Costume design is by David C. Robinson (The Equalizer, The Perks of Being a Wallflower). Lighting design is by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Peter and the Starcatcher, Cost of Living). Sound design is by Jane Shaw (I Was Most Alive With You, Men on Boats).



Production Stage Manager is Thom Gates. Casting is by Avy Kaufman and Daniel Franel, Avy Kaufman Casting. Production Management is by Sightline Productions. General management is by DR Theatrical Management.



Performance schedule is Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 8:00 pm, with matinees Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm.



The Fears is produced by Steven Soderbergh and John N. Hart, Jr., Executive Producer.