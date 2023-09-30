Photos: The Cast of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night!

Purlie Victorious is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

By: Sep. 30, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 3 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 4 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

Purlie Victorious is victorious once again! Last night the company had something to celebrate at the Music Box Theatre, as the show officially celebrated its opening night on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast as they walk the red carpet below!

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will star as “Purlie Victorious Judson” alongside Vanessa Bell Calloway (Dreamgirls) as “Idella Landy”, Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham) as “Gitlow Judson”, Noah Pyzik (Addy & Uno) as “Deputy”,  Noah Robbins (To Kill a Mockingbird) as “Charlie Cotchipee”, Jay O. Sanders (Primary Trust) as “Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee”, Heather Alicia Simms (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Missy Judson”,  Bill Timoney (Network) as “Sheriff” and Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Cost of Living, Clyde’s) as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins”. Direction is by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Topdog/Underdog, A Soldier’s Play, A Raisin in the Sun). The play marks Odom’s return to Broadway after winning the Tony for his iconic performance as “Aaron Burr” in Hamilton.
 
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the rousing, laugh-filled comedy by Ossie Davis that tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.   The play premiered on Broadway in 1961 at the Cort Theatre (now the James Earl Jones Theatre), directed by Howard Da Silva, and starred Ossie Davis as “Purlie Victorious Judson” and his wife and frequent collaborator, Ruby Dee as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins.” Original cast members also included: Alan Alda, Godfrey Cambridge, Sorrell Booke and Beah Richards. For its 100th performance, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited the company and celebrated the milestone with them.
 
The creative team features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge, MJ), costume design by Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Trouble in Mind, A Beautiful Noise), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Adam Honoré (Ain’t No Mo’, Chicken & Biscuits), sound design by Peter Fitzgerald (American Son, KPOP), casting by The Telsey Office (Will Cantler, CSA and Destiny Lilly, CSA) and Ioana Alfonson is the associate director.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Purlie Victorious
Director Kenny Leon, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Noah Robbins, Jay O. Sanders, Leslie Odom Jr., Kara Young, Billy Eugene Jones, Heather Alicia Simms, Noah Pyzik and Bill Timoney

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom Jr and Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Director Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Nicolette Robinson Odom and Leslie Odom Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Nicolette Robinson Odom and Leslie Odom Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Nicolette Robinson Odom and Leslie Odom Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Nicolette Robinson Odom and Leslie Odom Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Jay O. Sanders

Purlie Victorious
Jay O. Sanders

Purlie Victorious
Billy Eugene Jones

Purlie Victorious
Billy Eugene Jones

Purlie Victorious
Vanessa Bell Calloway

Purlie Victorious
Vanessa Bell Calloway

Purlie Victorious
Heather Alicia Simms

Purlie Victorious
Heather Alicia Simms

Purlie Victorious
Noah Robbins

Purlie Victorious
Noah Robbins

Purlie Victorious
Bill Timoney

Purlie Victorious
Bill Timoney

Purlie Victorious
Noah Pyzik

Purlie Victorious
Noah Pyzik

Purlie Victorious
Nicolette Robinson Odom

Purlie Victorious
Nicolette Robinson Odom

Purlie Victorious
Director Kenny Leon, Producer Nicolette Robinson, Kara Young and Leslie Odom Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Director Kenny Leon, Producer Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Brandi Porter, Donald Webber Jr., Willa Bost and Melvin Abston

Purlie Victorious
Donald Webber Jr., Willa Bost, Brandi Porter and Melvin Abston

Purlie Victorious
Donald Webber Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Donald Webber Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Willa Bost

Purlie Victorious
Willa Bost

Purlie Victorious
Brandi Porter

Purlie Victorious
Brandi Porter

Purlie Victorious
Melvin Abston

Purlie Victorious
Melvin Abston

Purlie Victorious
Director Kenny Leon, Producer Nicolette Robinson Odom, Kara Young and Leslie Odom Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Producer Nicolette Robinson Odom, Director Kenny Leon and Associate Director Ioana Alfonso

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom Jr. and Producer Irene Gandy

Purlie Victorious
Producer Nicolette Robinson, Kara Young and Leslie Odom Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Kenny Leon, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Noah Robbins, Jay O. Sanders, Leslie Odom Jr., Kara Young, Billy Eugene Jones, Heather Alicia Simms, Noah Pyzik and Bill Timoney


Opening Night Coverage




RELATED STORIES

1
PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Purlie Victorious on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

2
Video: Watch Scenes from PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Scenes from PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway

Check out video highlights from Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch on Broadway!

3
Video: Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a Very Rare Piece Photo
Video: Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'

Ahead of the opening night of Purlie Victorious, Leslie Odom Jr. appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss why the play is a 'very rare piece.' Odom Jr. also discussed why the play is 'meant to be seen' and not read, how he identifies with the character, and being a producer on the show with his wife, Nicolette Robinson. Watch the video!

4
Interview: Noah Pyzik Talks Broadway Debut in PURLIE VICTORIOUS Photo
Interview: Noah Pyzik Talks Broadway Debut in PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Get an inside look at Noah Pyzik's Broadway debut in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch. Discover his thoughts on landing the role and what audiences can expect from this hilarious and relevant show.

From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!... Red Carpet">(read more about this author)

Photos: The Cast of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night!Photos: The Cast of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night!
Video: See Lin-Manuel Miranda & More on the Red Carpet of A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte TheaterVideo: See Lin-Manuel Miranda & More on the Red Carpet of A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POPVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKENVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Videos

Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway Video
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALADDIN

Recommended For You