Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS

Purlie Victorious is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

On September 27, the company of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch had something to celebrate at the Music Box Theatre, as the show officially opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and we're taking you to the red carpet with celebrity guests including Reverend Al Sharpton, Melba Moore, Nicolette Robinson and more!

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will star as “Purlie Victorious Judson” alongside Vanessa Bell Calloway (Dreamgirls) as “Idella Landy”, Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham) as “Gitlow Judson”, Noah Pyzik (Addy & Uno) as “Deputy”,  Noah Robbins (To Kill a Mockingbird) as “Charlie Cotchipee”, Jay O. Sanders (Primary Trust) as “Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee”, Heather Alicia Simms (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Missy Judson”,  Bill Timoney (Network) as “Sheriff” and Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Cost of Living, Clyde’s) as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins”. Direction is by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Topdog/Underdog, A Soldier’s Play, A Raisin in the Sun). The play marks Odom’s return to Broadway after winning the Tony for his iconic performance as “Aaron Burr” in Hamilton.
 
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the rousing, laugh-filled comedy by Ossie Davis that tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.   




Opening Night Coverage



