Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Purlie Victorious is now running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Purplie Victorious is victorious once again! Last night the compnay had something to celebrate at the Music Box Theatre, as the show officially celebrated its opening night on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call below!

 Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will star as “Purlie Victorious Judson” alongside Vanessa Bell Calloway (Dreamgirls) as “Idella Landy”, Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham) as “Gitlow Judson”, Noah Pyzik (Addy & Uno) as “Deputy”,  Noah Robbins (To Kill a Mockingbird) as “Charlie Cotchipee”, Jay O. Sanders (Primary Trust) as “Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee”, Heather Alicia Simms (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Missy Judson”,  Bill Timoney (Network) as “Sheriff” and Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Cost of Living, Clyde’s) as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins”. Direction is by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Topdog/Underdog, A Soldier’s Play, A Raisin in the Sun). The play marks Odom’s return to Broadway after winning the Tony for his iconic performance as “Aaron Burr” in Hamilton.
 
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the rousing, laugh-filled comedy by Ossie Davis that tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.   The play premiered on Broadway in 1961 at the Cort Theatre (now the James Earl Jones Theatre), directed by Howard Da Silva, and starred Ossie Davis as “Purlie Victorious Judson” and his wife and frequent collaborator, Ruby Dee as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins.” Original cast members also included: Alan Alda, Godfrey Cambridge, Sorrell Booke and Beah Richards. For its 100th performance, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited the company and celebrated the milestone with them.
 
The creative team features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge, MJ), costume design by Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Trouble in Mind, A Beautiful Noise), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Adam Honoré (Ain’t No Mo’, Chicken & Biscuits), sound design by Peter Fitzgerald (American Son, KPOP), casting by The Telsey Office (Will Cantler, CSA and Destiny Lilly, CSA) and Ioana Alfonson is the associate director.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Purlie Victorious
Jay O. Sanders, Billy Eugene Jones and Heather Alicia Simms

Purlie Victorious
Billy Eugene Jones, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Heather Alicia Simms

Purlie Victorious
Jay O. Sanders

Purlie Victorious
Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Heather Alicia Simms, Kara Young, Kara Young and Bill Timoney

Purlie Victorious
Jay O. Sanders, Heather Alicia Simms, Kara Young, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Bill Timoney

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom, Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom, Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Noah Robbins, Billy Eugene Jones, Kara Young, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Jay O. Sanders

Purlie Victorious
Kara Young, Jay O. Sanders and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Kara Young, Jay O. Sanders and Leslie Odom, Jr. and Heather Alicia Simms

Purlie Victorious
Noah Robbins, Billy Eugene Jones, Kara Young, Jay O. Sanders, Leslie Odom, Jr., Heather Alicia Simms, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Bill Timoney

Purlie Victorious
Kara Young and Leslie Odom, Jr

Purlie Victorious
Noah Robbins, Billy Eugene Jones with a Projection of Playwright Ossie Davis

Purlie Victorious
The Cast of "Purlie Victorious" with Projection of Playwright Ossie Davis

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom, Jr., Kara Young and Director Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Director Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Director Kenny Leon and The Cast of "Purlie Victorious"

Purlie Victorious
Kara Young, Director Kenny Leon and Jay O. Sanders

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom Jr., Kara Young, Director Kenny Leon and Jay O. Sanders

Purlie Victorious
Director Kenny Leon and The Cast of "Purlie Victorious"

Purlie Victorious
Director Kenny Leon and The Cast of "Purlie Victorious"

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom Jr., Kara Young and Director Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Billy Eugene Jones, Leslie Odom Jr., Director Kenny Leon and Jay O. Sanders

Purlie Victorious
Noah Robbins, Billy Eugene Jones, Leslie Odom Jr. and Director Kenny Leon

Purlie Victorious
Director Kenny Leon and The Cast of "Purlie Victorious"

Purlie Victorious
Signage at The Music Box Theater





RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: Leslie Odom Jr. Stars In PURLIE VICTORIOUS On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: Leslie Odom Jr. Stars In PURLIE VICTORIOUS On Broadway!

Read reviews for Purlie Victorious on Broadway starring Tony Award-winner, Leslie Odom Jr.! 

2
Video: Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a Very Rare Piece Photo
Video: Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'

Ahead of the opening night of Purlie Victorious, Leslie Odom Jr. appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss why the play is a 'very rare piece.' Odom Jr. also discussed why the play is 'meant to be seen' and not read, how he identifies with the character, and being a producer on the show with his wife, Nicolette Robinson. Watch the video!

3
Interview: Noah Pyzik Talks Broadway Debut in PURLIE VICTORIOUS Photo
Interview: Noah Pyzik Talks Broadway Debut in PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Get an inside look at Noah Pyzik's Broadway debut in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch. Discover his thoughts on landing the role and what audiences can expect from this hilarious and relevant show.

4
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles

In this video, watch as Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast of Purlie Victorious unpacks their roles ahead of opening night on Broadway!

